Dubai, UAE: Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

France’s pavilion at WETEX will feature 13 companies showcasing the cutting-edge solutions aligned with future sustainability trends. From water reuse engineering consultancy and autonomous underwater drones to solar-powered freshwater production systems and ocean environment monitoring technologies, the pavilion promises a dynamic showcase of the latest advancements. SUNSTREAM, the world leader in mobile solar energy solutions that require no civil works, makes its return to WETEX with its signature plug-and-play platforms.

“We are pleased to see the participation of world-leading French companies again in the exhibition, attracting new companies that view WETEX as an ideal global platform to not only expand the scope of their business and investments, but also highlight their innovations aimed at enhancing sustainability and energy transition, and find effective solutions to ensure a brighter and greener future. This robust participation underscores WETEX’s effectiveness in enabling exhibitors to achieve both their short and long-term objectives. It also highlights the exhibition’s pivotal role in fostering the enduring friendship and strategic co-operation between the UAE and France across various fields. We look forward to more promising and diverse opportunities for partnership, bringing prosperity and growth to the two countries,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

HE Jean-Christophe Paris, Consul General of France in the Northern Emirates, said: “We are proud to be present, for the third time, at WETEX with a strong French delegation. This pavilion reflects not only the excellence of French innovation but also the depth of the partnership between France and the UAE. By bringing forward solutions that align with the UAE’s ambitious plans and projects, we reaffirm our commitment to contribute to a more sustainable future for the country and the region.”

Axel Baroux, Business France’s Near & Middle East Director, said: “WETEX is a vital platform for our companies to engage with decision-makers and investors in the region. The diversity and excellence of the French delegation demonstrate our ability to offer solutions that are not only innovative but also directly aligned with the UAE’s long-term sustainability strategies.”

Today, more than 15,000 French companies operate across a wide range of economic sectors in the UAE, and approximately 18,500 French trademarks were registered in the country as of the end of May.

At WETEX 2025, the French Pavilion will showcase a wide range of pioneering technologies tailored to the Gulf’s sustainability challenges. Air Water Activity will present energy-efficient drinking water solutions derived from air humidity, while Aquaspot will unveil a patented, chemical-free shower system that reduces water use by up to 90% of water. Bernard Controls Middle East FZE will highlight its smart electric actuation systems for automating industrial valves in critical water and energy applications, while CIFEC will display advanced disinfection equipment for drinking water, industrial networks and pools.

In the field of resilience and access, Flowstop Industrie will display inflatable flood barriers designed to protect infrastructure from extreme weather while Helio Water showcases autonomous solar systems that deliver clean water to off-grid and vulnerable communities. Hemera will showcase its online monitoring systems for gas and liquid compounds, thus enhancing environmental safety, while Leroux ET Lotz Technologies will present waste-to-energy boilers ranging from 10 to 150 MWth, advancing the circular economy.

On the energy front, Stolect will unveil its large-scale stationary electricity storage technology while Sunstream International will present its world-leading solar solutions. Long-standing industry player Trouvay & Cauvin will highlight its materials and services for potable water, wastewater and desalination projects, while Vaisala France will shine the spotlight on its advanced wind and solar sensors that advance renewable energy performance. Completing the line-up, Yellowscan SAS is bringing its cutting-edge lidar sensors for drones, enabling high-precision mapping of shallow waters and dense vegetation.

About WETEX

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DEWA organises the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) annually. The event is the largest of its kind in the region and one of the world’s key exhibitions in water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable energy, green buildings, electric vehicles and other essential industries.

WETEX offers companies, investors and visitors a unique opportunity to explore innovative solutions and technologies designed to accelerate climate action. Participants can also discover investment opportunities in local and regional markets and connect with thousands of exhibitors, officials and decision-makers.

DEWA will organise the 27th edition of WETEX from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.