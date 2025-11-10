The first group of private mediators for dispute resolution in Abu Dhabi has taken the legal oath before His Excellency Counselor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, marking the official start of their duties in mediating civil and commercial disputes within the emirate.

This first cohort includes 58 accredited mediators, becoming the inaugural group authorised to practise before Abu Dhabi courts. The milestone reflects the Department’s commitment to developing specialised national expertise, promoting amicable dispute resolution, and facilitating access to justice.

Counsellor Al Abri confirmed that this initiative follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, aimed at strengthening alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and expanding their scope as an effective option for resolving conflicts amicably. This approach contributes to swift justice and enhances the emirate’s competitiveness and business environment.

He added that accrediting the first group of private mediators aligns with the Department’s strategy to build specialised capacities in mediation to achieve prompt and effective solutions in civil and commercial disputes, in line with international best practices.

Al Abri highlighted that private mediators play a vital role in achieving the Department’s mission of expediting case resolution, improving access to justice, and promoting a culture of tolerance and understanding by providing alternative pathways to resolve disputes outside courtrooms.

He explained that the new mediators were accredited after completing specialised training programmes conducted by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, which equipped them with advanced skills in negotiation, mediation management, and amicable settlement techniques, alongside the legal and ethical foundations of the profession.

He further noted that the Committee for Experts, Conciliators and Mediators within the Department approves mediator registration after verifying legal and professional requirements, thereby ensuring competence and transparency in selecting qualified practitioners to carry out private mediation in Abu Dhabi.