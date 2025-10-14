From larger-than-life photo opportunities and futuristic home-tech showcases to incredible savings of up to 75% off and mega raffles - the city’s malls are the heart of the action as Dubai Home Festival enters its final stretch

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The clock is ticking before Dubai Home Festival (DHF) 2025 wraps up its sensational 7th season, and malls across the city are buzzing with extraordinary savings, incredible home prizes, larger-than-life photo opportunities, and exclusive retail experiences. Running until 16 October, DHF 2025 has been transforming Dubai into the ultimate destination for design lovers and savvy shoppers - and these last few days are the final chances to make the most of the city’s largest home retail celebration.

INSPIRING ACTIVATIONS

It’s the final week to witness DHF’s larger-than-life Instagrammable Installation at City Centre Mirdif, featuring a visually stunning dining room setting measuring an impressive 4.5 meters. Designed exclusively for DHF, this vibrant installation offers the perfect blend of creativity and inspiration - and the ultimate selfie backdrop.

Those looking to experience the future of living can still head to Dubai Festival Plaza, where the first-ever DHF Smart Home Hub is spotlighting how AI and technology can redefine the modern home. The futuristic, interactive showcase enables visitors to design their dream rooms on an interactive digital wall, win rewards with AR-based scan-and-style treasure hunts, test predictive personalisation features through AI-powered tools, and try out a virtual interior design to configure smart living solutions. Plus, expert-led masterclasses, workshops, live demonstrations, and interactive activities for the kids, promise plenty of hands-on experiences for children and families alike.

EXCLUSIVE OFFERS FOR FIRST-TIME HOME BUYERS

At the heart of the First-Time Home Buyer registration drive during DHF 2025 is a range of exclusive citywide discounts at some of Dubai’s most trusted names in home retail. Interiors is rolling out the red carpet with 30% off, a welcome gift worth AED 500, and a complimentary design consultation to help new buyers bring their vision to life. Chattels & More is offering a 10% discount, free design consultations, and complimentary room wall paint - ideal for personalising a new home. Crate and Barrel is extending its popular 15% New Home Movers discount, offering timeless essentials for every room. CB2 is giving new buyers a 15% New Home Movers discount, perfect for adding bold, contemporary touches to any new space. 2XL is welcoming first-time buyers with 25% off original prices, plus a free interior design consultation on spends above AED 10,000. OC Home is offering 25% off original prices and a complimentary design consultation on purchases above AED 10,000 - making it easier than ever to style the perfect home.

MORE WAYS TO SAVE

There’s still time to avail the final markdowns of the season of up to 75% off across more than 100 leading home and electronics brands in malls across Dubai - featuring everything from furniture and décor to kitchenware, appliances, and outdoor essentials.

Adding to the citywide savings, the first-ever Daily Home Drops have quickly become one of DHF’s most exciting new additions this year - offering one-day-only deals from top home retailers across the city. Every day brings a new surprise, revealed just 24 hours in advance, giving shoppers the chance to snap up unmissable limited-time offers from iconic brands at select mall locations.

Rounding off the celebrations, DHF’s Bundle Deal Bargains, are delivering even more value with exclusive, limited-time product bundles across key home categories - including furniture, décor, appliances, and smart home solutions. Available across participating malls and retailers, these carefully curated packages are designed to help shoppers complete their home makeovers with exceptional style and savings before the festival ends.

Until 16 October, Martha Stewart stores at Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Hills Mall, and City Centre Mirdif are offering an exclusive 25-40% off for DHF. Shoppers can also enjoy double Club Apparel Points and a chance to become one of 10 lucky winners to earn 50,000 points.

GRAND RAFFLES & MEGA PRIZES

The ultimate Shop, Scan and Win – Home Glam Up promotion is still live citywide, giving five lucky shoppers the chance to win AED 20,000 each to glam up their homes when they spend AED 500 or more at participating stores during DHF. At Dubai’s Biggest Home Fest with Emax, customers who spend AED 1,500 receive instant scratch-and-win prizes worth AED 50,000, as well as guaranteed discount vouchers on leading appliance and personal care brands. Emirates Skywards is turning up the excitement with its 25th Anniversary celebration with 25% bonus Miles for members when shopping at participating outlets – including Skywards Everyday, Dubai Audio, Natuzzi, Western, Carter & White, Envisage Kitchen & Tiles, Sedar, Parasol Furniture, Jashanmal, and Gate Avenue, DIFC. Lucky shoppers can also win a share of 25 million Miles.

As DHF 2025 enters its final week, shoppers are encouraged to make the most of these spectacular activations and limited-time deals before the festival wraps up on 16 October.

Dubai Home Festival 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Souk Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Palm Jumeirah Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

For more information, visit the Dubai Home Festival website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

