Dubai, UAE: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) held a media briefing with representatives from live radio broadcast programmes across the UAE. The briefing showcased the FTA's ongoing development projects and initiatives focused on digital transformation and ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’.

In a press statement released today, the FTA confirmed that the briefing, held at its headquarters and attended by His Excellency Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the FTA, and several FTA senior officials, underscored the FTA’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and communication with its media partners. The aim is to gather media feedback and insights to inform the FTA's continuous performance improvement plans.

The briefing updated broadcasters on the latest developments regarding Value Added Tax (VAT), Excise Tax, and Corporate Tax implementation. It also highlighted the FTA's efforts to support taxpayers in complying with tax legislation. Key projects and initiatives discussed included the "Maskan" smart application for VAT refunds on new home construction, the "EmaraTax" platform for smart tax services, and the "Mowaffaq" package designed to simplify business practices and tax compliance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

His Excellency Khalid Al Bustani commented: "We are committed to continuous engagement with all stakeholders in the tax sector to gather their views and enhance their contributions to the FTA's sustainable development plans."

His Excellency added: "The FTA seeks to strengthen its communication with the community, both institutions and individuals, and build strong relationships with all strategic partners, especially in the media sector. The media plays a pivotal role in conveying accurate information to the public. Live broadcast programmes provide a valuable window into the observations, suggestions, and challenges faced by taxpayers when carrying out tax procedures. The FTA places great importance on addressing these matters promptly through all channels, including live broadcasts."

The briefing fostered an interactive dialogue on strengthening partnerships to further enhance the UAE's tax sector and ensure continued taxpayer satisfaction. Representatives from the live broadcast programmes praised the FTA's efforts, responsiveness, and ongoing engagement with business sector inquiries and feedback.