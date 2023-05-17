The new initiative is part of the FTA’s transformational projects.

319 Tax Agents have been classified under the initiative, accounting for more than 70% of the total number of registered agents.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has launched the Tax Agents Classification initiative to facilitate tax compliance for taxpayers, providing a flexible, clear, and accurate online procedure for them to select a specialised Tax Agent suitable to the sector their taxable economic activity falls under, out of a list of 10 diverse sectors that categorise the cumulative real-life experiences of accredited Tax Agents registered with the Authority.

In a press statement issued today, the Authority explained that the initiative aims to increase customer satisfaction among taxpayers regarding the services of Tax Agents, noting that the new Tax Agent Classification service can be availed by accessing the Authorised Tax Agents Register through the FTA website, then clicking on the ‘Filter Agents’ option to classify them according to specialisation or sector, and choose one of the agents listed in the required sector.

The FTA went on to reveal that the number of approved Tax Agents participating in the new initiative and classified according to their sectors amounted to 319, accounting for more than 70% of the total of 454 agents registered with the Authority.

The FTA emphasised that these performance agreements outline landmark projects that drive the UAE forward towards the future and enhance its competitiveness. Transformational projects make a significant impact in all sectors within short periods of time, paving the way for implementing a new work process for the UAE Government.

His Excellency Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the FTA, said: “The Federal Tax Authority has launched the Tax Agents Classification initiative as part of its strategy to contribute to the government efforts being made to advance the UAE’s position as a centre for the new economy, by creating the world’s most dynamic economy, in line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which requires multiplying efforts to fulfil government aspirations, which will reflect positively on society and various sectors in the UAE.”

“The Authority is committed to continuously developing its services to meet customers’ aspirations, improving their experience, and expanding the range of innovative solutions to facilitate tax compliance,” H.E. Al Bustani added. “These solutions are designed based on the results of an opinion poll and proposals fielded by the Authority through its direct communication with customers. The FTA aims to engage taxpayers in the continuous development and modernisation plans, designed to align the services provided by the Authority with the actual needs of customers, facilitate access to services that meet the highest quality standards, and reduce the time and effort needed to complete transactions.”

H.E. the FTA Director General indicated that the Tax Agents Classification initiative makes it easier for taxpayers to select the agent most suitable to their needs from a simplified and continuously updated list that includes specialised agents in each sector. The lists are available on the Authority’s website, where agents can be easily selected, further facilitating and accelerating processes and enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the tax system.

The Authority stated that the Tax Agents Classification initiative was designed and launched after a comprehensive study into the needs of taxpayers looking to deal with the Authority through Tax Agents. The study found that many of the FTA’s customers face difficulty in choosing the appropriate Tax Agent, in light of the growing number of authorised agents registered with the Authority. Based on this data, the Authority implemented the innovative new initiative, based on the latest technologies.

The Federal Tax Authority noted that the classification process consists of adding the Tax Agent’s specialisation, according to tax sectors or services where they have had prior experience. The Agent can choose the tax sectors or services they wish to be classified in by providing supporting documents, such as letters of recommendation from taxpayers and certificates of prior experience.

The FTA explained that the new classification sectors for Tax Agents registered with the Authority include businesses subject to Value Added Tax (VAT), Corporate Tax, small and medium-sized enterprises (Muwafaq package), Excise Tax registration, registration of Warehouse Keepers and Designated Areas, Excise Goods registration, Tax Refunds for citizens building new home and for mosques, government and charitable entities, foreign businesses (non-residents), and real estate owners.

The Federal Tax Authority expects that the implementation of the Tax Agents Classification initiative will enhance compliance with the requirements for submitting Tax Returns, payment of taxes, and tax registration deadlines, while allowing those concerned to access accurate information related to tax procedures.