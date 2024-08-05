Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) and the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSAA) launched the proactive financial planning system "Wafra" on "Jahiz" platform for future skills in the federal government, with the aim of focusing on future skills based on government priorities, enhancing the financial capabilities of government employees, and developing skills of national human cadres covered by the provisions and laws of pensions that the Authority is responsible for implementing.

The proactive financial planning system "Wafra" aims to enhance financial planning skills, to understand pension-related laws and decisions for all federal government employees, and to establish a framework for publishing specialized content through experts and specialists in the financial culture field for government employees on "Jahiz" platform. GPSAA developed and upload this content to "Jahiz" platform in partnership and cooperation with FAHR.

Faras Al Ramahi: The proactive financial planning system enhances financial knowledge among groups covered by pension laws.

H.E. Faras Abdelkarim Al Ramahi, Director-General of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), appreciated the leading approach adopted by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in providing training platforms, launching knowledge initiatives and enhancing community partnerships to develop the skills of the community individuals and institutions and open up new horizons towards future.

Al Ramahi pointed out that GPSAA, within the general approach of the State towards enhancement, empowerment and preparation of national human resources and providing them with skills needed for the future, has cooperated with strategic partners of Government entities to develop a project aimed to enhance the level of financial knowledge of the categories covered by the pension laws to improve their quality of life in the future.

Layla Al Suwaidi: Launching the proactive financial planning system “Wafra” is a key prioriy of “Jahiz” platform in the next phase.

From her side, H.E. Layla Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, expressed her happiness for launching the proactive financial planning system "Wafra", saying: “At the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, we look forward to providing all forms of support to our government institutions to achieve their objectives and strategic plans within a wider framework aimed to achieve the Government targets of spreading knowledge and providing national with future skills”.

“Jahiz initiative for the future of Government talents and its digital platform was launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may Allah protect him, as one of the major transformation projects to enhance the preparedness of the Government and its human resources for the future through the adoption of continuous learning and development of new skills. The initiative helps Government entities adding any skills or national approaches of high priority and providing them to public employees easily and quickly to efficiently cope with the latest developments”, Al Suwaidi added.

She pointed out that launching the proactive financial planning system "Wafra" in partnership and cooperation with GPSAA represents one of the most important directions of "Jahiz" platform in the next phase, in order to achieve the leadership directives and enable government entities to disseminate priority government directives and accelerate their delivery to all government employees in a smooth and immediate manner.

The cooperation reflects the inclusiveness and integration between the government institutions for the implementation of projects and initiatives adopted by UAE Government within its strategic visions and approaches towards the future. Moreover, it embodies the cooperation based on the innovation of Government models of national work that can significantly improve the life of individuals and serve the Government efforts of enhancing the quality of life of its national and enhancing the competitiveness at the world level.