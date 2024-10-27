Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the launch of the Etihad Museum Research Grant Programme to support innovative studies exploring Emirati history, culture, and identity. It encourages the creative and academic communities to contribute to developing new creative content, enriching the academic research landscape and advancing studies about the UAE. This initiative aligns with Dubai Culture’s commitment to preserving and promoting Emirati heritage on the global stage and enhancing the role of museums in fostering research across various fields of cultural heritage and societal development.

Through the Research Grant programme, which falls under the Etihad Museum Cultural Season umbrella, Dubai Culture seeks to highlight the significance of the Etihad Museum’s rich archive, which includes historical artifacts , and historical photography collections. This collection is a chronology of events leading up to the declaration of the UAE in 1971, focusing mainly on the period from 1968 to 1974. It also preserves the founding fathers’ legacy, showcasing their achievements and role in forming the Union.

Dubai Culture invites Emirati and UAE-based researchers, academics, historians, and creatives to participate in the programme by submitting innovative proposals related to the country’s history and national identity. The proposals will be integrated into the narratives presented by Etihad Museum, contributing to its positioning as a knowledge hub and an essential institution for education, research, and the preservation of local heritage.

Applications for participation will be open until 20 December, after which a panel of experts and relevant authorities will assess the submitted proposals based on their alignment with the museum’s objectives and scholarly value; shortlisted candidates will be interviewed before the grant recipients are announced. The proposals must present original ideas inspired by the UAE’s history, culture, and national identity and should not have been featured in previous programmes.

Muna Faisal Al Gurg, CEO of the Museums and Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture, stated: “Etihad Museum is a significant national landmark, distinguished by its rich archive and unique collection of exhibits and documents related to the country’s formation and constitution. This has made it a vital cultural platform that introduces the UAE’s profound history and cultural heritage, which are key pillars of the nation. At Dubai Culture, we are committed to advancing academic research and strengthening the role of museums in supporting the local cultural scene. The significance of the Research Grant programme lies in its potential to transform Dubai’s museums into knowledge hubs, enabling researchers to explore the intricacies of national identity and local culture while enriching the historical narrative and studies related to the UAE.”

The evaluation criteria for the programme will focus on the relevance of the research to Emirati identity and its alignment with the key themes of the Etihad Museum. Additionally, the proposals will be assessed based on their contribution to new ideas and interpretations of Emirati history and culture, data collection methods, the researcher’s ability to complete the project within the specified timeline and budget, and the research’s capacity to engage and connect with audiences while activating museum spaces.

Those aspiring to participate in the programme can find all the details and access the application form through the following link: https://etihadmuseumresearchgrant.slideroom.com/.