Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) – the custodian and regulator of the Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector – and Etihad Credit Bureau announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The partnership aims to strengthen transparency empower investors and developers -driving innovation, and solidifying Abu Dhabi as a trusted hub for real estate investment

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation based on mutual benefit, focusing on improving data quality and enhancing financial data and statistics exchange through best practices and joint research. This partnership will enable more comprehensive risk assessments and support evidence-based decision-making across Abu Dhabi's real estate market, ultimately benefiting investors, developers, property managers, and the broader ecosystem.

HE. Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Al Etihad Credit Bureau said: “This collaboration marks another milestone in our mission to enhance the depth and value of our credit reports. Integrating the fulfillment of key financial obligations, such as rent and property service charges, adds a crucial dimension to our reporting. This new data strengthens empowerment and actively promotes financial discipline throughout Abu Dhabi's real estate ecosystem. This partnership not only enriches the comprehensiveness of our credit reports but also enriches the level of depth -empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions and reflecting Abu Dhabi's move toward the global best practice of using credit information in the real estate sector”.

Engineer Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General of ADREC said: "This MoU addresses critical data gaps and operational challenges that have long affected stakeholders across Abu Dhabi's real estate sector. Through strategic collaboration with our federal partners, we are tackling key pain points in data accessibility and risk assessment processes that impact the entire ecosystem. This partnership strengthens our ability to provide the comprehensive insights needed for sound investment decisions and reinforces Abu Dhabi's reputation as a reliable destination for real estate investment”.

The collaboration will leverage ADREC's comprehensive real estate market data alongside advanced credit information analysis to create enhanced insights for the sector. This partnership aims to streamline decision-making processes across various real estate transactions and partnerships, from property acquisitions to development financing.

About ADREC

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) officially launched the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) in November 2023 to accelerate growth across the real estate ecosystem in the emirate. ADREC unifies and strengthens the real estate sector in Abu Dhabi through a comprehensive regulatory framework to further enhance the efficiency of real estate and strengthen oversight, as well as increase transparency and support for residents, investors, real estate companies and professionals. ADREC’s strategy is centred around four key pillars: Real Estate Strategy, Real Estate Promotion, Real Estate Regulation, and Real Estate Transactions Management.

www.adrec.gov.ae

About Al Etihad Credit Bureau

Etihad Credit Bureau" is a federal entity wholly owned by the federal government of the United Arab Emirates. It has been established as per the Federal Law No. (6) of 2010 regarding credit information and its amendment by the Federal Decree Law No. 8 of 2020. Under this law and its amendments, the entity shall be responsible for requesting and organizing the process of collection, preservation, analysis, classification, use and publication of credit information. After that, this information shall be produced into a variety of credit-related products within a fully digital process. For more information, please visit www.etihadbureau.ae or download Etihad Bureau App, available on the App Store and Google Play.

