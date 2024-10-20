Dubai, UAE – In a step towards promoting Emiratisation in the private sector, particularly in logistics, the Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) and Dubai Customs have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during GITEX Global 2024. This collaboration aims to enhance employment opportunities for Emiratis by developing specialized qualification programs and facilitating direct engagement between private sector companies and local talent.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed during an official ceremony held at GITEX Global 2024. The Emirati Human Resources Development Council was represented by His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of the Council and Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, while Dubai Customs was represented by His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs.

The MoU outlines several key initiatives, including the provision of tailored vocational training programs under the supervision of Dubai Customs, designed to prepare Emiratis for specialized roles in the logistics sector. Additionally, the EHRDC will play a crucial role in matching qualified Emiratis with job openings and providing continuous support to ensure high performance and career growth within private sector companies.

The partnership also focuses on organizing job fairs and career exhibitions, enhancing communication between companies and Emirati job seekers, and conducting surveys to identify employment challenges while proposing innovative solutions. Dubai Customs, through this collaboration, aims to further its corporate social responsibility by supporting national human resource development projects.

His Excellency Sultan Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, said:"This partnership empowers our mission to increase Emirati representation in the private sector. By joining forces with Dubai Customs, we are laying the foundation for an effective and sustainable model to empower Emirati talent and ensure their active participation in key sectors such as logistics. Together, we will work towards creating meaningful opportunities that align with the UAE's vision of a knowledge-based economy and long-term prosperity."

Representing Dubai Customs, H.E. Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in driving Emiratisation efforts, saying: "Dubai Customs is committed to supporting the UAE’s national goals by creating pathways for Emiratis to excel in the private sector. Through this MoU, we aim to enhance the skillset of our local workforce and provide them with opportunities that reflect the evolving needs of the logistics industry. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to both innovation and community development."

It is worth mentioning that the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It includes representatives from both the government and private sectors, aiming to create a reference entity representing stakeholders involved in the development of Emirati human resources in the private sector in Dubai, ensuring an attractive and stimulating environment for attracting Emirati human resources, and ensuring the alignment of Emirati students' educational outcomes with the labor market requirements in the emirate according to strategic sectors.