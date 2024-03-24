UAE, Dubai – Emirates Islamic Bank has contributed AED 5 million in support of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund that will support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

With this donation, EIB joins a growing list of businesses and individuals who support the campaign and its aims of spreading education and knowledge across underprivileged communities.

Significant addition

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Chairman of Emirates Islamic Bank said: “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign is a significant addition to the UAE’s humanitarian profile with its focus on mobilizing efforts to establish an endowment fund dedicated to sustainable education. This generous campaign allows everyone to contribute to its noble aims, and has seen a wide response proving the UAE community’s rooted values of solidarity and generosity.”

“It is an honor to collaborate with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and be part of a campaign that celebrates mothers. Our contribution to the education endowment fund reflects our conviction that sustainable development in underprivileged communities is only possible when the reality of education there is improved,” he added.

Compassion

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign gives contributors the chance to make donations in honor of their mothers, while sustainably supporting the education of underprivileged individuals.

The campaign, which revives the culture of endowments as a development tool, promotes the values of honoring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, while solidifying the UAE’s leading humanitarian role by offering a sustainable endowment that provides opportunities for education and empowerment across underprivileged communities.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).