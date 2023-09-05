Al Serkal: 19 local and international awards achieved by “PaCE Clinical Excellence Program” since its launch

United Arab Emirates: A project by Emirates Health Services (EHS) outperformed more than 100 participating projects from around the world and won the "Best Electronic Panel for the Unlimited Business Intelligence System 2023" award at the Global Business Intelligence Symposium organised by Infosol, a leading supplier of control panel software in Arizona, United States of America. The award was for the Women's Health Platform - Health Care for Pregnant Women as part of the programme, "PaCE" for Quality Management and Clinical Excellence.

H.E. Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director General of Emirates Health Services, said EHS has added another achievement to its more than 19 recognitions for “PaCE Clinical Excellence Program”, which are underlined by the continuous and pioneering efforts of EHS to drive digital transformation. The award also recognises the consistent efforts of EHS to enhance health services and digital empowerment, which has increased the efficiency of health care services across its hospitals and health facilities through smart platforms as part of the PaCE Clinical Excellence Program.

Dr. Noor Al Mheiri, Director of the Mental Health Department, and Chair of the PaCE Committee for Clinical Excellence at EHS, said, "The Women's Health Platform is a clinical tool within the PaCE system for quality management and clinical indicators (PQOP). This includes the wide-ranging system of use of electronic health records supported by its various functions and techniques to achieve further improvements in health care. This enhances the outcomes of the services provided to patients, as it provides the results of periodic monitoring of pregnancy and childbirth indicators in our digital health information system (Wareed)".

The programme contributes to the provision of a standardised monitoring platform for pregnant women's care as well as maternity and postnatal services in order to improve quality and efficiency through periodic auditing and benchmarking, it is designed through a comprehensive framework that serves EHS and helps its health facilities assess best practices by using digital tools that evaluate vast quantities of data to improve pregnancy and childbirth services. In addition, the programme offers a systematic and comprehensive approach to strengthening pregnant women's care services and improving the quality of their delivery.

The programme includes identification of the key areas where improvement is required and any key performance indicators that will be used to measure progress. It also documents data on the performance of pregnancy and childbirth services across all health facilities. This helps to measure progress and develop an action plan by identifying the necessary medical measures to be taken to achieve the goals, including the implementation of any necessary changes to policies or procedures.

The Clinical Excellence Programme is one of the most important initiatives to achieve local and global recognition. It aims to improve operational performance and efficiency through the continuous development of the 11 major platforms. Each platform contains more than seven detailed interactive panels. Future reports and aspirations are created through artificial intelligence and machine learning, based on many indicators.

The indicators include both clinical and non-clinical indicators such as outpatient, inpatient, emergency department, surgical, or clinical, all of which are followed up by specialists. Some 24 indicators have been initiated be measured as part of a development plan to cover over 200 indicators.