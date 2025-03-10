Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In its continuous commitment to advancing healthcare services across all facilities, Emirates Health Services (EHS) has announced the integration of cutting-edge AI solutions in the Medical Examination Centers for Residency, specifically designed to detect pulmonary tuberculosis through general chest imaging exams. This initiative is a key component of EHS's strategy to elevate the quality of diagnostic services and deliver more accurate and timely healthcare.

Since the implementation of AI technology in 2021, the detection of pulmonary tuberculosis has undergone a remarkable transformation, with the accuracy rate rising from 80% to an impressive 98% by 2024. This significant progress highlights the advancements in AI capabilities for high-precision imaging analysis.

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al-Naqbi, Acting Executive Director of the Supportive Health Services Sector at EHS, stated that the incorporation of AI technologies in the Medical Examination Centers for Residency marks a pivotal advancement in improving the accuracy and efficiency of medical diagnoses and accelerating the identification of infectious diseases, particularly pulmonary tuberculosis. He emphasized that this technology enhances testing accuracy to 98%, thereby improving the ability to intervene swiftly and deliver healthcare that meets the highest standards.

Dr. Al-Naqbi further noted that digital innovation is a cornerstone for enhancing the sustainability of health services and realizing the UAE’s future vision in this crucial sector. Through these initiatives, EHS aims to provide a holistic health experience that prioritizes community needs. He underscored that these projects reflect EHS’s commitment to proactive and sustainable solutions that elevate the quality of health services to align with global best practices, thus bolstering the UAE’s competitiveness as a leading destination in digital health.

With this technology, EHS facilitates the analysis of imaging in under a minute, significantly reducing the time required for radiologists to finalize medical reports. This efficiency accelerates the diagnostic process and enables immediate treatment initiation, contributing to the containment of disease spread and improved patient outcomes.

Through this initiative, Emirates Health Services reaffirms its dedication to adopting the latest technologies to enhance the quality of healthcare services provided, solidifying the UAE’s status as a pioneering center for healthcare innovation. Additionally, this technology supports the nation’s efforts to achieve sustainable development goals, minimize the transmission of infectious diseases, and promote overall community health.

It is important to note that the use of artificial intelligence in disease diagnosis is rapidly expanding worldwide. This initiative underscores the UAE's leadership in this domain and opens new avenues for leveraging modern technologies to improve the quality of life and health for individuals.