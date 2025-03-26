Abu Dhabi: As part of its commitment to enhancing international cooperation and advancing the franchise sector, H.E. Noor Altamimi, Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Chairmen of the Emirates Franchise Association, visited the Franchise Expo Paris from 15 to 17 March, 2025, accompanied by Hamda Al Suwaidi, the association’s Technical Director. The expo is one of the world’s leading franchise events, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts to explore new opportunities and innovative trends in the field.

This visit aligns with the Emirates Franchise Association’s mission to support the growth of the franchise sector in the UAE, expand international cooperation, and exchange best practices with global franchise companies. It also aims to explore emerging trends that will enhance the local and international franchise landscape.

H.E. Noor Altamimi said: “Our participation in the Franchise Expo Paris underscores the association’s commitment to developing the franchise sector in the UAE and embracing global best practices. The expo serves as a crucial platform for connecting with leading brands, investors, and experts, enabling knowledge exchange and identifying the latest industry trends that drive local and global sector growth.”

She added: “At the Emirates Franchise Association, we are dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs by facilitating their access to franchise opportunities and creating a competitive business environment that enables their global expansion. Our efforts focus on strengthening partnerships with international entities, attracting global brands to the UAE market, and opening new investment avenues.”

H.E. Altamimi emphasized that this participation represents a strategic step toward positioning the UAE as a regional hub for franchising. The association aims to enhance the franchise ecosystem through consulting, training, and innovation support, helping UAE brands expand globally and contributing to sustainable economic development.

During the visit, H.E. Noor Altamimi held a series of strategic meetings to bolster international cooperation in the franchise sector. She met with Olivier Mermuys, President of the French Franchise Federation, and Véronique Discours-Buhot, General Delegate of French Franchise Federation, to discuss ways to enhance collaboration in franchise development.

She also met with Sylvie Gaudy, Director of Franchise Expo Paris, to discuss best practices in event organization. In addition, she met with Professor Ljiljana Kukec, President of Croatian Franchise Association and Board Member of European Franchise Federation, to review the latest developments in the franchise industry.

The visit also included an on-site tour of the expo to explore event organization strategies and the role of consulting and legal firms in supporting the franchise industry. H.E. Noor Altamimi also attended the Master Franchise Summit as part of the expo’s key events.

As part of strengthening bilateral relations, H.E. Noor Altamimi met with H.E. Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to France, who welcomed the association’s participation and expressed his support for its involvement in Expo Paris 2026.

The visit concluded with a meeting with Gwenaëlle Bouvard, a representative from Business France, to discuss collaboration opportunities for supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and enhancing UAE investments in the French market.

The Franchise Expo Paris 2025 attracted nearly 596 franchise brands, underscoring its status as a leading global platform in the franchise sector. With over 40 years of expertise, the expo is a key international catalyst for brand expansion and market growth.

Founded by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce in 2014, the Emirates Franchise Association is an independent entity that has achieved significant milestones since its inception. It has actively participated in local and international conferences and exhibitions, organized forums and workshops to raise awareness about the franchise sector and provided consulting services to startups and business owners. Additionally, it has strengthened collaborations with global franchise institutions, facilitating knowledge exchange and business expansion in the UAE.