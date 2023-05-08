Dubai: The Board of Emirates Cricket Board recently met and agreed on the establishment of three new Regional Councils. In view of this decision, the ECB has announced the formation of new regional councils of Ras Al-Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah, with a vision of further promoting and expanding growth of the game in the United Arab Emirates.

All seven emirates in the UAE now have Regional Councils.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman ECB: “We are delighted to announce establishment of three new regional councils in UAE. We have remained committed to spreading the sport across the UAE and we are confident that with addition of these three Regional Councils, the growth of cricket will be expanded in UAE.”

For more information about UAE Cricket and the Emirates Cricket Board email; info@emiratescricket.com or media@emiratescricket.com