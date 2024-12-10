Riyadh: The Tourism Development Fund (TDF), the national enabler of the Kingdom’s tourism sector, has been awarded the “Qualified” certification as an organization using the EFQM Model by the European Foundation for Quality Management. The Assessment covered seven main criteria: strategy, leadership, sustainability, organizational performance, stakeholder engagement, performance indicators results, and stakeholder perceptions.

Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO, TDF, said: “Receiving accreditation from the EFQM is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in governance and operational standards. This milestone underscores our dedication to empowering stakeholders, from investors to entrepreneurs, and driving sustainable growth in the tourism sector." He also extended his gratitude to TDF team, whose efforts and dedication made this success possible.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Brussels, EFQM focuses on guiding organizations toward sustainable performance through continuous transformation and improvement. Its framework aims to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality by evaluating and enhancing their strategies and practices.