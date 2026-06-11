Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s official export credit company, has renewed its strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Export Guarantee and Insurance Corporation (EGAP), its Czech counterpart, to further strengthen cooperation in export credit insurance and trade support, facilitate cross-border trade and foreign investment, and create new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of ECI, and H.E. David Havlíček, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of EGAP, on the sidelines of TXF Global 2026 in Prague.

The MoU aligns with ECI’s vision to support the UAE’s economic diversification and export-led growth objectives, while advancing the goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which seeks to position the UAE as a global hub for trade and investment and increase the country’s non-oil exports. It is designed to enable businesses in both markets to better manage risk, access new markets, attract investment, and pursue sustainable growth.

Building on the successful partnership established between the two organisations, the renewed agreement provides a comprehensive framework for strengthened cooperation in export credit insurance, including protection against commercial and non-commercial risks, export financing, SME support, market intelligence exchange, country risk information sharing, joint seminars, workshops, conferences and events, and exploring opportunities to support exporters in both countries and third-country markets.

H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance, said: “The renewal of our partnership with EGAP reflects our shared commitment to supporting exporters, facilitating international trade, and strengthening economic ties between the UAE and the Czech Republic. By strengthening cooperation in export credit insurance, market intelligence, and knowledge exchange, we are creating new opportunities for businesses in both countries to expand confidently into global markets. This agreement supports ECI’s mission to advance the UAE’s economic diversification goals and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision by fostering non-oil trade and creating sustainable growth opportunities for UAE-based businesses.”

“The United Arab Emirates is a highly attractive market, particularly for Czech companies operating in the ICT sector. I firmly believe that the availability of financing and insurance support will help further strengthen trade relations between our two countries,” said H.E. David Havlíček, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of EGAP. “In recent years, with EGAP’s support, Czech companies have successfully exported products such as radio communication systems and construction technologies to the UAE.”

The renewal holds further significance as it comes amid continued efforts by both countries to strengthen economic cooperation through the UAE–Czech Joint Economic Committee, which aims to expand collaboration across trade, investment, and knowledge exchange. Bilateral trade continues to grow, with Czech imports from the UAE reaching AED 886.10 million in 2025.

The partnership will further strengthen the exchange of information and market intelligence between ECI and EGAP, while enhancing support for exporters through expanded access to export credit insurance and risk mitigation solutions. The agreement opens avenues for collaboration in third-country markets and fosters deeper engagement through joint workshops, events, and knowledge-sharing initiatives aimed at helping businesses grow on a global scale. The cooperation will also explore opportunities to support SMEs through insurance and financing solutions that enable them to expand their international reach.

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