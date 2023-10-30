“The projects supported by Dubai SME in Hatta reflect the directives of our wise leadership to achieve the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 and integrate Emiratis into the workforce across high-performing sectors,” says Dubai SME CEO

Dubai SME has hosted more than 500 citizens across 21 workshops and specialised programmes in the past year, while issuing 34 fee-exempt commercial licenses in the Hatta region

Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), a part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has outlined its ambitious plan to support and develop the entrepreneur community across various fields in Hatta.

Dubai SME’s new plan for Hatta entrepreneurs aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to empower Hatta’s young citizens to start their own businesses and implement new creative approaches that will ensure the region’s sustainable economic development and contribute to raising the standard of living and ensure the well-being of people.

In addition to Hatta’s status as a leading regional leisure hotspot, facilitating further development of the Hajar Mountain community – regarded as one of the UAE’s most prominent tourist, heritage, and cultural destinations – is a cornerstone of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The plan covers four key strategic pillars: Wellness, Tourism, Sports & Activities, and Sustainability, with a specific focus on preserving Hatta’s natural environment, boosting its development, and enriching its tourism competitiveness. The plan also seeks to support domestic projects that meet the current and future ambitions of Hatta residents, creating opportunities to support Emiratis in a way that stimulates tourism and encourages entrepreneurial activity while also preserving the unique geographical identity of the region.

Workshops, Courses & Training Programmes

In 2022, Dubai SME accelerated efforts to train and qualify the youth of Hatta to embrace the entrepreneurial spirit by starting or expanding their own businesses. Dubai SME organised several training courses and specialised programmes to provide local entrepreneurs with advice, guidance, and information. Last year, 401 citizens participated in 19 workshops, while two specialised programmes – the Certified Professional Entrepreneurship and the Certified Agri-Entrepreneurship Professional Diplomas - saw 103 citizens participate in 52 projects.

Earlier this year, Dubai SME also organised several training courses in creative entrepreneurial thinking, entrepreneurial leadership, creativity management, and e-commerce to further develop trainees’ skill sets. Since the programme’s start last year, Dubai SME has issued 34 fee-exempt business licenses in the Hatta region, including eight domestic licenses.

Project Financing

Having already facilitated dedicated funds to numerous projects, Dubai SME remains committed to providing financial assistance for the launch or expansion of projects that add value to the Hatta region and its people. Dubai SME actively encourages Emirati entrepreneurs to contact the establishment and apply for funding.

To date, an apiary project in the Hatta mountains (Al Doror for Honey and Dates Trade) is one of the most prominent projects to receive establishment and expansion loans from Dubai SME. In addition to its agricultural and environmental impacts, the project includes the construction of an apiary consisting of 3,000 beehives, with a production capacity of more than 20 tonnes of honey each year.

Elsewhere, Tanoor Restaurant has been financially supported, enabling its owners to develop and expand operations. Renowned for its famous local dishes, the restaurant serves delicious food in a distinctive atmosphere. In addition, Hur Hatta for Salon Supplies Trade, which provides beauty supplies, tools, perfumes, and non-pharmaceutical preparations to licensed beauty centres in the Hatta region, has also been supported by Dubai SME.

His Excellency Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME, said: “In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai SME has implemented an integrated plan targeting young Emirati talent in Hatta.. We are committed to providing financial and technical support to them as we continue our mission to support Emirati entrepreneurs and other businesses. The support provided by Dubai SME over the past year to Hatta-based entrepreneurs, as well as other citizens, is a core enabler in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 including integrating Emiratis into the workforce across high-performing sectors.

“As we work towards achieving the key goal of the D33 Agenda to further consolidate Dubai’s status as one of the top three global cities within the next decade, we will continue to identify and leverage investment opportunities by fostering an environment where entrepreneurship and the next generation of business leaders thrive. Through strategic initiatives, mentorship programmes, and access to resources, we are dedicated to equipping our entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed. This support extends beyond financial assistance; it encompasses knowledge sharing, networking opportunities, and a nurturing ecosystem where ideas can grow into successful businesses.”

A business facilitation centre in support of projects by Hatta youth

To enable youths in the region to start their projects and turn their ideas into reality, a new business facilitation centre, Tasheel has been established at Hatta Community Centre to support young entrepreneurs and SME owners, who can utilise smart services to issue tax-free business licenses, including obtaining an Intelaq License via the Invest in Dubai platform. The centre also offers multi-use halls and a meeting room as a hub for entrepreneurs.

In this context, Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, represented by Dubai SME, signed a cooperation agreement with the Community Development Authority with the aim of developing the Tasheel Centre for Entrepreneurship site and supporting Hatta youth projects in the Hatta Community Centre, providing the Establishment’s services in the Smart corner of the center, as well as allowing them to use the building and marketing facilities of the centre. Dubai SME also provided special devices for entrepreneurs to register and receive its services. They can also benefit from the gaming hall space on the ground floor to organise some events and hold specialised exhibitions. They can also use the space allocated for the preparatory kitchen to support entrepreneurs, and others.

Through financial and technical support, Dubai SME has contributed to several Hatta success stories, including projects related to construction and contracting enterprises; blacksmithing, carpentry and aluminium; food; tourism and leisure establishments; productive farms; hotels and vacation homes; restaurants and cafes; fitness centres; services; domestic projects, and more.

