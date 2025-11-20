Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 20th November 2025: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Bedayat, the business incubator located in The Sustainable City – Dubai, have announced the successful completion of the Emirati Tech Founder Program, with the graduation of 20 Emirati-led technology start-ups. Representing a significant milestone in Dubai's journey towards becoming the fastest-growing global hub for SMEs and local champions, the initiative has been in line with the key priorities of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

Delivered through the Hamdan Innovation Incubation (Hi2), an initiative by Dubai SME, the programme reflects Dubai’s SME’s commitment to empowering Emirati entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, and real-market opportunities needed to turn innovative concepts into viable, growth-ready technology ventures.

The Emirati Tech Founder Program provided a comprehensive incubation journey, including hands-on mentorship, business model refinement, product development support, and market-validation opportunities. Bedayat further strengthened the experience by offering access to expert guidance, advanced facilities, and a real-world testing environment designed to accelerate the growth of early-stage start-ups.

From the 20 participating start-ups, five Emirati-led ventures – Carbon2Capital, Syspos, Sharar, Mershid, and DinoTech – stood out for their significant progress and were awarded a Dubai SME grant to further develop their products and services. Throughout the intensive eight-week accelerator, these start-ups demonstrated remarkable strides across several fields, including sustainability, environmental technologies, digital systems, financial technology, artificial intelligence, and digital tourism.

Several ventures have already moved into real-world applications. Sharar launched an energy management pilot with The Sustainable City, while Carbon2Capital expanded its sustainability and carbon-focused initiatives. Syspos, Mershid, and DinoTech have begun market implementation and early commercial validation across multiple sectors.

Abdelaziz Almaazmi, Director - Business Incubation Department at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “The successful graduation of these Emirati innovators, the pioneers at the heart of the city's economic future, is a testament to visionary leadership and our commitment to the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. In empowering Emirati entrepreneurs with world-class resources, mentorship, and market access, our partnership with Bedayat highlights the transformative power of collaboration between government and private sector partners in building a sustainable, innovation-driven economy. When Emirati entrepreneurs succeed, our economy becomes stronger and more globally competitive.”

Faris Saeed, Founder and President of SEE Institute, under which Bedayat operates, said: “We are proud of the achievements of the participating Emirati entrepreneurs, which underscore the importance of training and mentorship in supporting start-ups and fostering an innovative ecosystem. Our role is to enable entrepreneurs to build, test, and scale their ideas within an ecosystem that supports bold thinking and national impact. By helping founders validate their solutions in real market conditions, we contribute to a sustainable entrepreneurship landscape that positions the UAE as a global hub for innovation and future technologies.”

The Emirati Tech Founder Program attracted 93 outstanding applications and engaged 182 entrepreneurs working across sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, mobility, e-commerce, healthcare, tourism, and educational and environmental technology solutions.

The collaboration between Dubai SME and Bedayat establishes a long-term platform for nurturing homegrown innovation, creating jobs, and building a sustainable pipeline of high-growth Emirati ventures, fostering a business friendly environment and further reinforcing Dubai's position as the best city to visit, live, work, and invest in.

For more information about support for start-ups and SMEs in Dubai, please visit: www.investindubai.gov.ae

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET):

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME):

As a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai SME was created as a resource for support, information and outreach for the growing small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. Dubai SME aims to drive the growth of Emirati entrepreneurship and SME businesses, support members throughout their entrepreneurial journey, enable SMEs to increase their contribution to Dubai’s economy and promote innovation and leadership across all segments of the sector.

Inspired by the visionary leadership of Dubai, and in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, Dubai SME prioritises the integration of entrepreneurs and national talents into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a focus on fostering a new generation of innovative and ambitious young Emirati talents. This strategy is pivotal to establishing a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem characterised by its ability to develop home-grown businesses and subsequently encourage and support them in their efforts to evolve into leading companies on the global stage. Dubai SME is committed to providing UAE Nationals comprehensive support, helping them establish their business from start to finish - from planning their finances to simplifying official procedures and registration.

