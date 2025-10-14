Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Dubai Rental Disputes Center (RDC) is participating in GITEX Global 2025, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13 to 17, where it is unveiling its latest innovations in digital litigation. As the strategic justice partner at the Government of Dubai pavilion, the RDC’s presence underscores its commitment to strengthening an integrated judicial ecosystem that reinforces Dubai’s digital transformation strategy.

During its participation, the RDC is launching the Digital Indicators Platform, designed to meet the operational needs of judicial committees and court sessions. The platform features a smart, interactive dashboard that enables real-time monitoring of substantial data and performance metrics with precision and ease. This innovative system boosts transparency, accelerates judicial processes, and provides decision-makers with instant, meticulous insights.

Earlier this year, it also introduced the RDC Smart App, offering users faster and more convenient access to judicial services. Through the app, users can perform a range of essential functions, including submitting urgent and interim orders, filing initial claims, and obtaining digital verdicts, all through a simplified, fully digital experience accessible via Android and iOS devices, anytime and anywhere.

His Excellency Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Center, stated: “Our participation in GITEX Global 2025 aligns with Dubai’s vision to drive digital transformation and leverage cutting-edge technologies in serving the community. The launch of the Digital Indicators Platform demonstrates our commitment to constantly developing a smart and sustainable judicial environment that meets users’ expectations while ensuring accurate, transparent, and swift adjudication of cases. This strategic step strengthens trust in the judicial system and safeguards the rights of all stakeholders, further supporting Dubai’s position as a global benchmark in digital justice.”

He added: “RDC’s presence at GITEX highlights our advanced institutional strategy and active engagement in such an international event which brings together leading companies and experts from across the globe. It also reflects our role as the strategic justice partner at the Government of Dubai pavilion, emphasizing our ongoing mission to enhance digital integration across Dubai’s judicial system.”

The RDC also provides an array of online services, including the automated execution for property service charge claims, the self-judgment for eviction cases due to non-payment, the Rental Good Conduct Certificate, and the virtual judge feature for amicable dispute resolution. In addition, it delivers detailed services for case filings and appeals, all of which contribute to improving operational efficiency and expediting the completion of judicial transactions.

At GITEX Global 2025, the Dubai Rental Disputes Center reaffirms its unwavering pledge to implementing the Government of Dubai’s vision by using modern technologies and artificial intelligence to uphold the principles of fairness, transparency, and innovation, thereby elevating its regional and global competitiveness.

About Dubai Rental Disputes Center

Established under Decree No. (26) of 2013, the Dubai Rental Disputes Center is a specialized judicial body dedicated to resolving rental and jointly owned property disputes with speed and transparency through a pioneering digital framework. The Center has exclusive jurisdiction over rental disputes in Dubai and its free zones, playing a central role in maintaining stability across the property market. In addition to adjudication, it provides alternative solutions through its conciliation and mediation division and enforces rulings via a dedicated enforcement arm. The Center plays a pivotal role in fostering a secure and sustainable investment environment in the emirate.

Media Inquiries:

For further information, please contact: Ammar Adra

Email: Ammar@icon-ad.com