Innovative solutions leveraging AI, IoT, and GIS to deliver predictive, data-driven city services.

Participation underscores Dubai Municipality’s role in shaping Dubai as a global model of digital excellence and sustainability.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality is showcasing a selection of its most advanced digital projects, initiatives, and smart services across multiple municipal sectors at GITEX Global 2025, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 13 to 17 October 2025. The projects integrate cutting-edge technologies designed to strengthen urban planning, smart city management, and integrated waste management systems.

Dubai Municipality’s participation in the world’s largest and most prominent technology exhibition reaffirms its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the strategic use of technology to deliver transformative municipal services. These efforts reinforce Dubai’s position as a global leader in smart infrastructure and sustainable urban development, while supporting the emirate’s vision of being the world’s best city to live, work, and invest in.

Leadership perspective

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai has cemented its position as a global hub and meeting point for experts and innovators across sectors that shape the quality of life of societies. GITEX Global reflects Dubai’s proactive vision in anticipating the future of technology and harnessing it to serve people and communities.”

He added: “Dubai Municipality plays a central role in advancing the emirate’s digital transformation through its innovative projects and services. By building advanced digital infrastructure, we ensure readiness for future shifts and deliver real-time, predictive, and efficient services that enhance customer satisfaction, reduce costs, and contribute to community happiness — directly supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the vision of our wise leadership.”

Dubai Live Platform

Among Dubai Municipality’s smart and digital service projects showcased at GITEX Global 2025 is Dubai Live, an integrated system for real-time monitoring and control of various operations across the emirate. The platform provides live oversight of construction activities, from licensing to completion, as well as planning changes through the Urban Planning Observatory, which offers comprehensive data analysis of buildings, facilities, and infrastructure, as well as demographic and economic densities.

The innovative solution also utilises digital twin technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to enhance smart city management. In addition, it connects with systems monitoring vehicle, aviation, and marine movements and associated activities.

Dubai Live aims to centralize information and operations across the emirate. The platform enables real-time access that supports rapid emergency response, urban planning, and strategic and investment decision-making through comprehensive, interactive, and instant data, contributing to the management of a truly advanced smart city built on innovation, technology, and AI.

DANA Project

Dubai Municipality is presenting its DANA project, an integrated smart city management solution combining geographic information systems (GIS) and AI. The platform identifies and analyses data on specialised buildings within the real estate sector, delivering comprehensive and accurate smart building information. This enhances decision-making, strengthens regulatory oversight, and supports Dubai’s ambitious digital transformation objectives.

Smart inspection and testing systems

The Municipality is also highlighting:

The Smart Gold and Jewellery Testing Lab, the first laboratory in the world to offer self-service testing for precious metals. The lab leverages the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and machine learning to fast-track testing procedures while increasing their efficiency and accuracy, providing results in less than a minute. This innovation boosts consumer confidence and elevates the quality of services within the gold and jewellery sector.

The Smart Inspection System, an AI-powered platform that accelerates inspection processes, improves efficiency, and ensures smarter municipal services.

These innovations strengthen Dubai’s global leadership in governance, compliance, and digital service delivery.

Digital transformation in waste management

Dubai Municipality will also present its Smart City Cleaning Operations Management System, a unified digital platform that manages waste collection and city cleaning operations. It enables the creation of data-driven plans, optimises field performance, and maintains a comprehensive database for efficient documentation and reporting.

The Municipality will also showcase RASID, a satellite-based system monitoring waste collection vehicles 24/7, delivering real-time data on vehicle status and performance. Together, these projects contribute to Dubai’s ambition of becoming the cleanest and most sustainable city in the world.

Through its pioneering initiatives, Dubai Municipality continues to integrate technology and sustainability in advancing smart city leadership, delivering innovative services, and strengthening Dubai’s global reputation as a benchmark for urban excellence.

