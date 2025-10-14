The solution operates autonomously without human intervention, using the latest spectroscopic analysis, X-ray technology, and AI to deliver highly accurate results in less than a minute

The first device will be installed at the Gold Souk in Deira

Dr. Naseem Rafi: “Exclusively designed for Dubai Municipality under the supervision of a specialised technical team from Dubai Central Laboratory, this device sets a new global benchmark for speed and precision in jewellery testing.”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Central Laboratory, part of Dubai Municipality, has announced the launch of the Smart Gold and Jewellery Testing Lab, the world’s first smart self-service device for testing the purity of precious metals, including gold, silver, and platinum. The move reinforces Dubai’s status as a global hub for gold, jewellery, and precious metal trade.

Operating completely autonomously and without human intervention, the innovative solution utilises cutting-edge spectroscopic analysis, X-ray technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver exceptionally accurate results in under one minute.

Unveiled during GITEX Global 2025, the device is the result of a strategic collaboration between Dubai Central Laboratory and Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group, which includes leading traders, manufacturers, and professionals in this important sector. The partnership reflects both entities’ commitment to supporting Dubai’s innovation vision by developing smart solutions that elevate the customer experience and align with global market trends. It also advances the emirate’s ongoing drive to harness advanced technologies for the benefit of its communities and economic sectors.

A Breakthrough in Precious Metal Testing Services

Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafi, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “The new device was developed exclusively for Dubai Municipality under the supervision of a specialised technical team from Dubai Central Laboratory. We incorporated the latest advanced technologies to create a transformative leap in the way precious metals are tested and verified. This innovation establishes a new global standard for speed, precision, and reliability in laboratory testing for this sector.”

She added: “At Dubai Municipality, we are committed to adopting cutting-edge technologies and AI to enhance our operations and services for residents, visitors, and the business community. Our goal is to ensure Dubai’s laboratory and calibration services remain among the most efficient, advanced, and intelligent worldwide, strengthening the emirate’s global competitiveness and reinforcing its role as a leading gateway for the international precious metals trade.”

Meanwhile, Eng. Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department at Dubai Municipality, emphasized the Laboratory’s continued efforts to develop smart solutions aligned with Dubai’s vision for the future. She noted that the creation of the world’s first self-service precious metal purity testing device was guided by strategic criteria ensuring its success and reliability, including technical precision and seamless digital integration with the Laboratory’s existing information systems.

Eng. Ahmed added: “We prioritised elevating the customer experience and ease of use, ensuring that the device operates safely and efficiently without human intervention, supported by an intelligent design that ensures rapid emergency response. The solution also features advanced traceability and reliability, enabling remote performance monitoring, self-calibration, and maintenance, ensuring consistent and sustainable quality of results.”

First Device to Be Installed at the Gold Souk

Dubai Municipality will install the first version of the precious metal testing device at the Gold Souk in Deira, marking the beginning of a phased rollout across key markets and strategic locations throughout the emirate. This initiative supports the entity’s ongoing efforts to build a fully integrated testing ecosystem that strengthens the gold and jewellery sector.

Dubai Municipality continues to deliver innovative and reliable services that enhance quality of life for all by exceeding expectations and meeting evolving needs. The entity adopts a proactive and comprehensive approach to developing laboratory services that ensure product safety and compliance across Dubai’s markets in line with international standards and specifications, providing full consumer protection and reinforcing confidence in local and imported products.

