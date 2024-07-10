Dubai, UAE: Dubai Municipality has initiated a field campaign to track and remove neglected vehicles and equipment across nine registration and testing centers in the Emirate, in collaboration with its strategic partners. This initiative is part of the Municipality’s extensive efforts and field strategies to preserve hygiene, sustainability, and the distinctive aesthetic and cultural appearance of Dubai.

The campaign targeted the following centers – Warsan Registration Centre, Al-Qusais Registration Centre, Shamil Muhaisnah Vehicle Testing and Registration Centre, Wasel Vehicles Testing Nadd Al Hammar, Tamam Vehicle Centre, Al-Aweir Motor Show, Al-Barsha Registration Centre, Al Mumayaz Vehicle Testing, and Wasel Al-Jadaf Centre.

During the campaign, around 68 vehicle clearance alerts, 38 poster alerts, and 30 short SMS text messages were issued for discarded vehicles in the parking lots and courtyards. The campaign achieved a response rate of 95 per cent, efficiently addressing and managing the situation.

Eng. Saeed Safar, Director of Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The campaign is a part of the Municipality’s annual campaigns aimed at removing any elements that may distort the urban and aesthetic appeal of Dubai and cause adverse environmental impacts. Furthermore, the campaign pursued to enhance community awareness about the impact of damaged or neglected vehicles and the risk of their negligent accumulation, in addition to promoting the values of community responsibility to enhance the emirate’s appeal and the aesthetics of the public facilities. By doing so, it aimed to support our pillars in integrated waste management, offer cutting-edge and efficient municipal services in the field of city hygiene, and advance our objectives of making Dubai a more sustainable city.”

Safar highlighted that over the previous month, the Municipality had assigned a monitoring team to track neglected vehicles and equipment, which includes all types of light and heavy vehicles, locomotives, trailers, boats and various neglected maritime. This crew included a team from the Road and Transport Authority and the Emirates' contracted parking company to handle the transport and seizure of discarded vehicles.

Monitoring procedures

Dubai Municipality’s monitoring team for tracking neglected vehicles and equipment in the Emirate works according to a series of administrative procedures, which begins with the issuance of a warning for a period that can vary from 3 to 15 days, depending on the location and state of the vehicle. If the vehicle has a dashboard in Dubai, an SMS will be issued to its owner to improve the speed of response. If the period specified in the warning is met, the vehicle will be towed to the impoundment yard in the Al-Awir area. Before selling it through the Committee for the Disposal of Abandoned Vehicles, the owner has the right to retrieve the vehicle by communicating, reviewing, and completing the requisite procedures.

Responsibility and Awareness

Through its media channels, the Municipality constantly raises awareness about the importance of preserving the hygiene of vehicles on a regular basis, particularly while travelling, as well as the need to find a suitable place for the vehicle and avoid leaving it neglected in public places in a way that distorts the city’s appearance.

Dubai Municipality implements the community awareness campaign ‘My Vehicle’ annually under the slogan ‘Clean Vehicle.. sustainable city,’ to reduce the abandonment of discarded vehicles and equipment in public places and raise awareness of the impact and risks of such discarded vehicles.

