“One of the key goals of the strategic plan is to advance and implement an integrated partnership system as support for attaining our vision of becoming the leading municipality of a global city”

“We have implemented over 39 innovative and quality projects in collaboration with our strategic partners during 2023”

Dubai: Dubai Municipality organized its annual event to honor its strategic partners during 2023. At the ceremony, the municipality honored more than 35 government and private sector entities and a number of media partners, supporters and suppliers who actively contributed to the fields of service, economy, tourism, commercial and healthcare, in addition to its Dubai Plan 2023 partners

The event comes in line with the Municipality’s efforts to enhance its partnership management system, encourage, and enhance cooperation and complementarity with a wide range of partners from a strategic perspective. In addition, the event seeks to honor the partners for their efforts in supporting the Municipality’s services and projects that cater to its vision and objectives and improve both its work and that of partners at the emirate level.

During his speech in the ceremony, H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri Director General of Dubai Municipality, underscored the significance of the partnership system, which is based on building cooperation and integrated relationships with its partners to enhance and develop the quality of life in Dubai, ensure readiness for future, support the achievement of mutual strategic objectives and enhance institutional performance and competitive position. In accordance with its strategic plan, the municipality outlined the creation and execution of an integrated partnership system as a supplementary objective towards realizing its ambition of becoming a leading municipality of a global city.

“We value and honor the relentless efforts of our strategic partners, supporters, Dubai Plan 2023 supporters, in addition to our media partners and suppliers from various critical areas in 2023. The commitment of our partners has significantly contributed towards supporting the work, initiatives and projects of the municipality as well as aided in attaining its objectives,” Al Hajri said.

“We have implemented various innovative and qualitative projects in collaboration with our strategic partners during 2023. Over the period, more than 39 projects were implemented, which included the completion of the first phase of Dubai Horizon project to plan routes, locations and airstrips for unmanned aircraft, 3D printing projects and establishment of a unified electronic window in Dubai for creating licensing system and other key projects,” he added.

The strategic partners of Dubai Municipality during 2023 that were honored during the event include, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority, Civil Defense, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Dubai Customs, Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Dubai Digital Authority.

In addition, the event recognized partners including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, DP World, Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai (AMAF), Etisalat, du, Dnata, Wasl, EMPOWER, , Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA).

The list of media partners of Dubai Municipality during the period included, Government of Dubai Media Office, Dubai Media Incorporated, Abu Dhabi Media Network and Sharjah Broadcast Authority, while the list of supporting partners included the Dubai Development Authority and Department of Planning and Development – Trakhees.

The supporting partners of the municipality during the period include MDS Computers Technical Systems LLC, Parsons Overseas Limited (Dubai Branch), Neilchem Trading (L.L.C), DeTech Contracting (L.L.C) and Jaggaer FZ-LLC.

Dubai Municipality operates in accordance with a strategic plan that is built upon its goals and ambitious vision to be a leading municipality of a global city. This comes in line with its keenness to elevate the position of the emirate on global competitiveness indicators, support the factors of excellence, improve business and services, and complete qualitative and strategic projects to contribute to as well as keep pace with Dubai’s growth. Along with strengthening partnerships with the public and private sectors, the municipality is working to improve its work axes with the goal of making Dubai a more alluring, sustainable and progressive city with an improved standard of living across all essential domains.

