Dubai, UAE: Dubai Municipality has concluded its participation in Dubai at the 44th edition of the ‘Big 5 Global’ exhibition which was held at Dubai World Trade Centre from December 4 to 7, 2023. The Municipality showcased its range of innovative construction projects and services, as well as cutting-edge technologies, including 3D printing for buildings, modern building systems, building information modelling, and the Digital Twin of Dubai.

The exhibition, which is one of the largest and most influential construction trade fairs in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, featured the participation of numerous innovators, specialists, and policymakers as well as a distinguished group of renowned global figures in the construction industry. The event shed light on the various technologies and innovations in the construction industry that are driving the sector forward and shaping its future, initiatives aimed at reducing carbon footprint, and means to strengthen partnerships with the private sector. Furthermore, the event coincided with the country’s hosting of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), which is taking place at the Expo City, Dubai, from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, emphasized the significance of the ‘Big 5 Global’ exhibition as a platform for discussing and exploring the most significant advancements in the construction sector and ways to tackle various global challenges, as well as strengthening international cooperation. “Our participation in this event was aimed at promoting the growth of the industry, aligning with the vision and objectives of both Dubai and the UAE government in advancing comprehensive sustainability.”

"Dubai Municipality's participation in the ‘Big 5 Global’ exhibition is in line with its strategic objectives to establish cutting-edge infrastructure and leading geospatial systems. We seek to establish a smart, sustainable, and globally advanced construction sector, ultimately elevating the standing and achievements of the Emirate of Dubai." Al Hajri added.

Engineer Mariam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, participated as a speaker at the ‘Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit,’ which was held as part of the exhibition. She emphasized that the Municipality is committed to showcasing its pioneering projects in 3D printing of buildings, modern building systems, Building Information Modeling, and the Digital Twin of Dubai. Furthermore, Al Muhairi added that Dubai Municipality is working in accordance with its plans and approaches to exchange expertise and knowledge as well as strengthen partnerships with the private sector to serve the strategies and initiatives of the Dubai Government in the field of building and construction.

Al Muhairi further stated that as part of its participation, the Municipality also highlighted various innovations and initiatives within the construction sector. She added: “These innovative initiatives are in line with the Municipality’s strategic objectives to establish cutting-edge building and geospatial systems. By doing so, Dubai Municipality seeks to develop an innovative, smart, and sustainable construction sector that will elevate Dubai's standing. The Municipality is proactively making efforts to improve its partnerships with the private sector, as well as exchange skills, knowledge, and expertise in the field. The goal of this collaborative approach is to assist and support the Dubai Government's strategies and initiatives in the field of construction.”

Together with the organizers of the 'Big 5 Global’ exhibition, Dubai Municipality sponsored a platform at the event that was dedicated to showcasing various innovative building technologies and systems. The platform aimed to encourage businesses to showcase their state-of-the-art products and solutions, in line with the Municipality’s objectives to provide amenities and incentives to investors in the construction sector. This platform featured companies that specialize in cold-formed steel construction, 3D printing, prefabricated structural units, and augmented reality technologies for construction.

Several construction experts and engineers from Dubai Municipality participated in various seminars and discussion sessions held at the exhibition. Their participation aimed at highlighting the Municipality's initiatives in organizing and advancing the construction industry in Dubai. The key topics discussed by the experts and engineers included Dubai Municipality's 3D infrastructure, the service lines map project, digital transformation, innovations, and its role in the development of the industry.

