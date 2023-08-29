Three career pathways encompassing food safety, artificial intelligence, and 3D printing

H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri: “The program demonstrates Dubai Municipality's commitment to upskilling Emirati nationals and fostering growth to keep up with present and upcoming changes, in line with Dubai's global ambitions.”

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Municipality has graduated today the first batch of the ‘Future Talents’ program, which aims to enable and equip the Emirati workforce with the requisite skills for the future. The program was launched by the Municipality, in collaboration with the American University of Sharjah (AUS), in December 2022. The graduation ceremony was held in the presence of H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah (AUS), and a group of high-level executives, administrators, and scholars from both entities.

The program attracted 41 members of the Municipality’s employees, they underwent training to enhance their theoretical knowledge and refine their practical and field skills across engineering domain in the field in three different specializations – an engineering course in 3D printing, a digital course that includes AI and data science, and the food safety course with big data analysis specialization.

H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri said: “We are elated to commemorate the first graduating batch of the ‘Future Talents’ program, which aimed to equip the UAE's professionals for the future of various scientific disciplines. The program underscores Dubai Municipality’s commitment to providing a welcoming and sustainable environment, upskilling Emirati nationals, and fostering their growth to be updated with upcoming changes, in line with Dubai's global ambitions. This initiative prepares future leaders in line with the wise vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, who always believed that those capable of imagining and designing the future are the ones who will thrive.”

For his part, Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah (AUS), said: “We, at the American University of Sharjah and the College of Engineering, are very pleased with this valuable cooperation with Dubai Municipality. This collaboration will contribute to opening new horizons for further collaboration. The partnership between Dubai Municipality and the American University of Sharjah underscores the significance of cooperation between the public and academic sectors. It also reflects a shared vision to enhance continuous learning and development processes, aimed at cultivating a more distinguished and robust workforce to support the sustainable development of the city and the country.”

The approved courses were designed to support practical facets of the current and future municipal areas of work in the Emirate of Dubai. It emphasizes the integration of theoretical and practical knowledge, as well as scientific approaches to teaching methods, to equip participants with the right skills and keep pace with the future.

The courses further aim to qualify technical staff and recruit experts in 3D printing, as well as implement best AI practices to update geographical data and monitor changes annually using satellite imagery. It also covers risk analysis and assessment, strategic decision-making, and early detection of risks through big data analysis to improve food safety and monitoring, as well as ensure resilient food supply chains.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com