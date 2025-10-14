Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Land Department announced a strategic digital partnership aimed at enhancing government integration in managing city operations, utilizing “Digital Twin” technologies to support smart transformation and develop the urban and environmental infrastructure — reinforcing Dubai’s position as a sustainable, globally leading, and intelligent city in managing its urban resources.

The partnership comes within a shared vision between the two entities to unify government efforts in urban planning, real estate data management, and the development of smart urban management practices, with the goal of achieving high operational efficiency and advanced digital services that reflect Dubai’s forward-looking approach.

The announcement of this new collaboration took place on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025, underscoring both entities’ commitment to accelerating digital transformation and enhancing quality of life in the emirate through the adoption of innovative smart solutions.

H.E. Eng. Marwan Ahmad bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, stated: “This new collaboration between Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Land Department marks a significant step toward enhancing the efficiency of the urban planning ecosystem and advancing smart city management. By harnessing the power of knowledge exchange, data integration, and technologies such as Digital Twin, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet of Things, we aim to strengthen evidence-based decision-making and optimise both digital and physical infrastructure. These efforts are crucial to ensuring Dubai remains resilient, responsive, and ready to meet future challenges.”

He added: “Dubai Municipality believes that innovation is the cornerstone of future-ready services, and that integrated government partnerships are essential to advancing municipal and urban development. Through these collaborations, we reinforce Dubai’s position as a global leader in sustainability, quality of life, and as a premier destination to live, work, and invest.”

For his part, H.E. Omar Hamad BuShahab, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, affirmed that the partnership with Dubai Municipality represents an advanced model of government integration that unifies efforts toward developing a digital and smart real estate ecosystem that supports the emirate’s developmental plans.

He said: “The Dubai Land Department continues its pioneering role in developing real estate knowledge systems and digital governance, which contribute to enhancing transparency and accuracy in managing real estate data, and providing an integrated digital infrastructure that supports urban planning operations and smart city management.”

He added: “We take pride in collaborating with Dubai Municipality on this project, which embodies the integration of government visions and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global smart city that combines modernity and sustainability. It provides investors and developers with accurate data to help them make more effective decisions, thereby supporting the growth of the real estate sector and contributing to the achievement of comprehensive digital transformation goals.”

“Digital Twin” Project and the “Smart Buildings” Platform

The “Digital Twin” project is one of the most prominent outcomes of the partnership between the two entities. It aims to create a comprehensive and identical virtual model of the City of Dubai, based on integrated geographical and temporal data, enabling highly efficient management of infrastructure and urban projects, and facilitating data-driven, real-time decision-making.

The joint initiatives also include the “Smart Buildings” platform, which provides a unified and continuously updated database on buildings across Dubai. It features detailed information on floors, areas, uses, and economic activities, allowing investors and developers to access precise insights that support their investment decisions and enhance the efficiency of real estate asset management in the emirate.

Both sides affirmed that this partnership represents a pioneering model of integration between government entities in Dubai and contributes to supporting the emirate’s vision of transforming into a smart, sustainable digital city that relies on innovation and modern technologies in developing public services and infrastructure.

The two parties continue to work together to expand the scope of cooperation through new digital projects that strengthen data governance, system integration, and the efficiency of government services — keeping pace with Dubai’s global standing as the city of the future.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact: