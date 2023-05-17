Adel Kalantar: Practical solutions to address the challenges related to shipping and supply chains

The Dubai Maritime Authority at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation revealed that recent statistics for the first quarter of 2023 indicate an increase in the percentage of companies operating in the maritime sector by up to 12% compared to last year, this came during the Authority’s participation in the activities of the UAE Maritime Week through the 2023 edition of Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East at the Dubai World Trade Center under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

Adel Abdul Wahed Kalantar, Director of the Maritime Business Development Department at the Dubai Maritime Authority, said that the Seatrade Conference for the Maritime and Logistics Sector in the Middle East is a vital opportunity to bring together the leaders and pioneers of the maritime sector together to enhance channels of commercial communication and develop the maritime and logistical sector with the participation of a number of senior marine specialists from all over the world across the Middle East and North Africa region to provide practical solutions to pressing issues; foremost among them is facing challenges related to shipping and supply chains.

Kalantar explained that the efforts of the Dubai Maritime Authority contributed to establishing a unique imprint by achieving pioneering achievements in the maritime sector in a record time, the latest of which was the announcement of Directive No. 1 on Transparency of Local Sea Container Charges in Dubai, according to which all service providers to disclose to the Dubai Maritime Authority their local fees for sea containers through the secure unified window of the Dubai Trade Portal, which was issued in response to the partnership program with strategic partners launched by the Dubai Maritime Authority at the beginning of this year.

Kalantar pointed out that with Dubai becoming a major player in the regional and global maritime industry, the authorities concerned with the maritime sector must take a step forward to ensure that Dubai remains the best destination in the world for doing business. The Maritime Authority seeks, through the powers granted to the Dubai Maritime Authority under Law No. (3) of 2023, to regulate the maritime sector in the Emirate of Dubai, as well as to monitor maritime safety in the Emirate, by focusing on four main areas related to registration, licensing, and inspection, and accreditation.”