Sheikh Saeed: DMA Provides Various Facilitation Measures to Ease Procedures Related to Marine Activities and Recreational Water Sports in Dubai Waters

The Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA) at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) concluded its participation in the Dubai International Boat Show 2025, a premier international maritime exhibition held at Dubai Harbour from February 19 to 23. The event witnessed an overwhelming response from over 30,000 visitors eager to explore the latest services, innovations, and projects in the maritime sector.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, visited the Dubai Maritime Authority's stand during the opening day of the exhibition, accompanied by H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, and H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Corporation. Additionally, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, also visited the Corporation’s stand to review the portfolio of projects aimed at benefiting maritime investors and industry leaders. These initiatives contribute to enhancing Dubai’s reputation as a global destination for recreational marine sports.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, emphasized the Authority’s pride in launching a project to expand telecommunications network coverage in coastal waters, in collaboration with three strategic partners. This initiative aims to strengthen infrastructure in coastal and artificial island areas, in line with the continuous development of the emirate’s maritime sector. He also highlighted that the Authority’s participation aligns with its efforts to regulate the maritime sector in Dubai and provide various facilitation measures for marine and water sports activities.

During the exhibition, the Authority introduced an online application service for issuing or renewing marine vehicle licenses, enabling visitors to complete their procedures seamlessly. As a result, approximately 45 new marine vehicle licenses were issued, reflecting strong visitor engagement with the digital service.

As part of the exhibition’s activities, Saeed Al Banai, Executive Director of Corporate Support Services at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Octanta Maritime Training Academy for collaboration in the cruise industry training sector. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation in training professionals at the QE2 Hospitality Academy by providing specialized and comprehensive training programs.

In alignment with the vision of fostering partnerships and collaboration to achieve common goals, this Memorandum of Understanding is entered into by and between the First Party, which specializes in hospitality training for the cruise ship business, and the Second Party, operating a Marine training center in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in technical, health, and safety training, simulators for bridge and engine training management for candidates working in cruise ships globally.

Recognizing their shared objectives and complementary expertise in training candidates for the cruise ship industry, the Parties agree to collaborate in various areas to support and enhance their joint business model.

Under this agreement, both parties will work on developing integrated training programs designed to enhance workforce skills through cutting-edge technology and practical simulations that replicate real working environments onboard ships. Additionally, they will exchange expertise and knowledge to support workforce development and provide training opportunities that meet the evolving demands of the global cruise industry.