Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Land Department (DLD) has signed an agreement with seven developers in Dubai to grant them the authority to use DLD’s registration systems to manage their real estate transactions. This initiative aims to strengthen cooperation with the private sector and enhance the services provided to the public through the department's electronic systems, contributing to reducing transaction times and simplifying procedures.

The agreement includes Emaar Properties, DAMAC, Binghatti Properties, Aldar Properties, Sobha Realty, and Azizi Developments Danube. These companies will use the advanced registration systems developed by DLD to provide high-efficiency and quality services to Dubai Land Department customers.

Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, said: "Through this partnership, we aim to enhance market confidence in the real estate market, provide greater protection for investor rights, and expedite and simplify procedures in accordance with transparent governance standards. Elevating the levels of partnership with the private sector and achieving integration with government services remain top priorities for us. This ensures the provision of proactive real estate services, raises awareness, confidence, and transparency in the sector, and solidifies its sustainability and future readiness."

Al Marri added: "At Dubai Land Department, we are committed to enabling our partners in this agreement to complete the relevant services in accordance with the technical conditions for using the specified systems. We will also provide necessary training and technical support to the employees of these companies for operating the system, in addition to maintaining the quality of transactions registered by these companies and evaluating the accuracy of their records."

Under the agreement, the developers are granted full permission to use these systems to register and audit all real estate transactions for both developers and investors. This will reduce the registration process time from days to a few minutes, in addition to increasing the registration capacity, which positively impacts the satisfaction levels of clients and investors.

Through this agreement, Dubai Land Department enhances the ability of real estate companies to meet the growing demand for properties, which supports economic growth and increases investment in the market, benefiting the local economy overall. Additionally, DLD will improve its supervision and regulation of the real estate market by more effectively tracking all transactions. This supports the emirate's ambitions and efforts to become one of the world's leading cities in real estate management and development.