Government of Dubai Media Office : Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Ministry of Defence announced its full readiness to host the 12th edition of the Dubai International Air Chiefs Conference (DIACC) on 16 November 2025, under the theme “Hypersonic Edge”.

The 12th edition represents the largest gathering of air force chiefs and commanders since the conference’s inception in 2003, bringing together more than 100 official delegations.

Major General Rashed Mohamed Alshamsi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, said that all preparations for the event, scheduled one day prior to the opening of the Dubai Airshow 2025, have been completed. He affirmed that the conference serves as a global platform for strategic insights, offering senior air force leaders, military decision-makers, and defence manufacturers an opportunity to address the evolving challenges of modern air and space defence amid rapid technological advancements.

He also highlighted that the event reflects the UAE’s commitment to comprehensive military readiness, defence coordination, and joint operational environments that enhance regional and global security. “The Dubai International Air Chiefs Conference 2025 is not just a military event, as it is a council for air and air defence forces shaping the future of air and space superiority, while exploring strategic deterrence tools in an era of rapid transformation.”

He added: “What distinguishes this conference is its ability to present and discuss future operational challenges with an exceptional group of global air force leaders, exploring practical insights and solutions within an international platform defined by cooperation, mutual trust, and professional camaraderie.”

This year’s theme reflects future operational concepts for airpower, emphasizing readiness, technological superiority, and multi-domain integration across increasingly complex battlespaces. The 12th edition comes at a pivotal time, as the world witnesses unprecedented acceleration in hypersonic systems, artificial intelligence, and unmanned aerial technologies, creating a new reality that demands readiness and rapid adaptability.

Since its inception in 2003, the conference has established itself as a strategic global platform, uniting air force commanders from across the world in high-level dialogue to address major shifts in air and space combat systems and anticipate future tools of warfare.

The conference agenda will include panel discussions on key operational priorities, such as hypersonic technologies, artificial intelligence, unmanned aerial systems, air and space integration, the evolution of the future fighter, military alliances and defence policies, and the UAE Air Force’s readiness for innovation and strategic partnerships.

The conference is backed by a distinguished group of strategic partners in the sector, contributing to the achievement of its objectives and demonstrating their commitment to advancing innovation in aviation and defence. Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement participates as the National Industry Enablement Partner, while EDGE Group, a global leader in defence and advanced technology, serves as the Strategic Partner. Airbus takes part as the Premium Partner. Northrop Grumman, RTX Collins Aerospace, and Lockheed Martin support the event as Platinum Sponsors, with Saab Technologies, MBDA, Dassault Aviation, Thales, Boeing, and General Atomics participating as Gold Sponsors.

The organising committee has made full details of the 12th edition available on the official website diacc.ae. The website also hosts a specialized scientific bulletin, serving as a comprehensive knowledge reference on air and space power, offering quality content aligned with the conference’s strategic goals.