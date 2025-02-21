Dubai, UAE – As Dubai hosts the sixth edition of DUBAI GAMES, a globally recognized community sporting event, Dubai Health has implemented a comprehensive medical readiness plan to ensure the health and safety of all participating athletes, organisers, and spectators. The initiative, carried out in collaboration with the Dubai Events Security Committee, underscores Dubai Health’s commitment to providing healthcare services and ensuring medical preparedness for major events in the city.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, DUBAI GAMES has established itself as a prominent international sporting event.

This year’s edition introduces a new identity, serving as an inspiring platform to promote healthy lifestyles and team spirit. This competition will feature 244 teams including: 84 teams in Battle of the Government Men; 26 teams in Battle of the Government Women; 28 teams in Battle of the Community; and 50 teams in Battle of the Cities.

Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Health, emphasized the commitment to ensuring seamless medical support, saying: “At Dubai Health, we are dedicated to deploying all necessary medical resources to ensure safety at the major events across the city. In collaboration with our partners at the Dubai Events Security Committee, our priority is to ensure that high-quality healthcare services are readily accessible, creating a safe and supportive environment for all attendees.”

Dr. Ahad Shaheen, Director of Events and Community Services at Dubai Health, highlighted: “Dubai Health has established a fully equipped field clinic at Dubai Festival City, staffed by a team of 40 medical teams and nurses specializing in emergency medicine and general healthcare, alongside a 10 member administrative team supporting operations. The clinic will provide comprehensive medical care throughout the four-day event from February 20 to 23.

She added: “Dubai Health has enhanced its rapid response capabilities in coordination with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, ensuring preparedness across hospitals to accommodate any additional medical needs if required and uphold the highest standards of safety.”

Battle of the Juniors

In addition to supporting the main event, Dubai Health provided medical services for the Battle of the Juniors category. A specialized field clinic staffed by pediatricians from Al Jalila Children’s and emergency physicians from Rashid Hospital, was set up to support over 390 young athletes competing in 56 teams. A dedicated team of nursing professionals were also on hand to ensure the highest standards of care.