Dubai: Dubai Government Workshop entered into a cooperation agreement with eSolutions, which is aimed at establishing mechanisms for efficient fleet maintenance and operations management. Under the agreement, Integrated Fleet Management system on ‘IBM Maximo Application Suite’ will be utilised in the workshop, incorporating its new features that support the operations of the workshop.

HE Fahad Ahmed Al Raeesi, Executive Director of DGW, Gaby Matar, Group Managing Partner of eSolutions, and a number of officials from both sides were present during the signing ceremony, which was held on the Dubai Digital Platform at Sheikh Saeed Hall.

The terms of the agreement stipulates that eSolutions will provide the innovative system which will enable Dubai Government Workshop to have complete control of asset data, proactively manage it according to asset life cycle management standards, utilise a streamlined and centralised approach for operations, and promote paperless processes in line with Dubai’s paperless strategy. The new system further helps mitigate manual errors by end to end automation, seemless Integration with other systems, preparing accurate and insightful reports/dashboards that supports improved operational efficiency , facilitating asset tracking and control, and reducing equipment downtime.

H.E. Fahad Al-Raeesi said: “As part of our efforts to expand and manage our operations effectively and in accordance with highest international standards, we intend to boost the Workshop operations utilising a sophisticated fleet management system through the Memorandum of Understanding with eSolutions. The The ‘IBM Maximo Application Suite’ system helps streamline operations, reduce risk of human mistakes, and set new standards for quality. We are delighted to work with eSolutions on this project, and we intend to grow our partnership in the future in order to provide the best services, develop cutting-edge solutions, and improve customer satisfaction.”

Gaby Matar, Group Managing Partner of eSolutions, said: “We are honoured for Dubai Government Workshop's trust in our advanced fleet management system and look forward to working with them to refine operating procedures and boost workshop productivity. This collaboration reflects our shared aim of delivering innovative technologies and solutions while enhancing the effectiveness and reliability of services.”

