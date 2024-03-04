The project aims to:

Align the operating model and HR framework with global trends in human resources management

Foster the growth of human resources and enhance the capabilities of HR experts and specialists in a sustainable manner.

Establish a new human resources framework aligned with the strategic priorities of the Dubai Government.

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR); has launched the ‘Empowering Human Resources Departments’ initiative that focuses on strengthening the efficiency of human resources departments within government entities. The project aims to develop methodologies for empowering and advancing human resources, further enhancing the quality and excellence of the institutional work system.

The initiation of the project aligns with a set of strategic initiatives and projects launched by DGHR, contributing to the transformation of the government’s human resources sector. The launch witnessed the participation of human resources department directors, managers, and department heads from the government departments targeted by the initiative.

Ambitious Goals

The project embraces strategic transformation within the human resources sector, elevating roles through a set of ambitious objectives. These include aligning the operating model with contemporary trends and global best practices in human resources management, further cultivating the roles of human resources professionals, and enhancing the capabilities of experts and specialists in the sector. Additionally, it involves defining a new human resources framework tailored to the Government of Dubai and its strategic priorities.

40 government entities

The project encompasses over 40 government entities’ human resources departments. Its primary focus is to ensure the readiness of these entities to implement the forthcoming operating model. This implementation is a collaborative effort involving the active participation of all the relevant entities. The project further aims to guide the development and enhancement of the operational model for increased efficiency and flexibility. Additionally, it aims to strengthen the governance and practices of human resources, working towards achieving the desired levels of institutional efficiency.

543 HR personnel

During the evaluation phase, 543 personnel from human resources departments across government entities were involved, ensuring the participation of all groups across various functional levels.

His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR's Department, said: “Inspired by the insightful guidance of our wise leadership in advancing the sustainability journey, DGHR Department has been committed to launching programs that prioritise the well-being of the human element as the most significant resource. The ‘Empowering Human Resources Departments’ project serves as a comprehensive roadmap for initiatives aimed at motivating and qualifying our workforce. It provides HR Departments with the necessary tools to uphold the governance of the operating model in line with global best practices. Through this project, our objective is to elevate the effectiveness of human resources departments, positioning the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE as a role model of an efficient investment in human capital. We eagerly anticipate sharing the project’s outcomes with various human resources departments, expecting a positive impact on the institutional work environment.”

A clear methodology for implementation

Iman Saleh Bin Khatam, Director of Policy and Program Support at DGHR Department, has confirmed that the ‘Empowering Human Resources Departments’ project follows a transparent implementation method. This includes analysis of preliminary results and benchmarks, evaluation of human resources departments and personnel, and provision of support with continuous follow-up on implementation paths. Bin Khatam stated that the methodical execution of the project facilitated the development of practical plans to enhance the staff members’ experience, thereby improving productivity, flexibility, diversity, and inclusiveness.

Comprehensive road map

The project stands out for its utilisation of a comprehensive roadmap that encompasses various tools for human resources development. These include optimised human resources’ organisational structure, an HR operating model, an HR maturity model, and individual development plans. Furthermore, the project yields flexible operational frameworks that empower human resources departments and foster the sustainable development of skills and capabilities within government human resources departments.

Furthermore, the project stands as one of the latest initiatives by the DGHR Department in the ongoing transformation of the Government’s human resources management. This effort is part of a series of upcoming projects, including ‘Enhancing the Workforce Experience’ and ‘Strategic Workforce Planning.’

