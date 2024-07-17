Dubai, UAE: In recognition of the growing gaming industry in the UAE, Dubai Chamber of Commerce has collaborated with gaming industry leaders to establish a new organization that aims to strengthen the gaming industry’s development facilitate collaboration.

The Dubai Gaming and Esports Group (GEG) officially launched in January 2024, consisting of 29 key members. The group will be guided by a board of industry veterans, all committed to shaping the future of gaming in the region, including;

Kishan Deepak Palija, Chairman. [CEO of Geekay Group] Wadih Al Sayah, Vice Chairman. [CEO of Al Musaed] Rajib Roy, Director of Membership and Marketing. [CEO of Royex Technologies LLC] Edward Kondrat, Secretary General. [Business Development Manager of Gen.G] Saeed Sharaf, Board Member. [CEO of Esports Middle East]

According to Statista, the UAE’s gaming sector is poised to generate a revenue of USD 420.9m in 2024. Furthermore, the market is projected to maintain a steady annual growth rate of 5.40% resulting in a projected market volume of US$492.90m by 2027.

The GEG was founded to help facilitate this growth and connect industry leaders to build a healthy environment for the industry. GEG aims to:

Industry Representation: Advocate for the gaming and esports sector to the government and other key stakeholders to promote supportive policies and regulations. Market Insights: Perform detailed research to identify market trends, consumer preferences, and industry developments, aiding businesses and governments in decision-making. Networking Opportunities: Create platforms for interaction among industry professionals, including developers, publishers, event organizers, and players, to foster community and collaboration. Educational Initiatives: Offer events, workshops, and seminars to boost skills and knowledge in areas like game development, marketing, event management, and competitive gaming. Local Talent Promotion: Support local game developers and esports athletes by providing exposure, organizing competitions, and offering training and resources. Event Hosting: Organize gaming tournaments, expos, and conferences to highlight the industry and showcase talents and products. Funding Assistance: Help startups and projects in the gaming and esports sector secure investments and provide guidance on financial and business management. Global Connections: Build relationships with international gaming communities to bring expertise, events, and opportunities to Dubai. Policy Support: Assist the government in creating policies that foster the growth of the gaming and esports ecosystem. Public Awareness: Conduct campaigns to increase public knowledge and acceptance of gaming and esports, emphasizing its benefits and career opportunities.

"The introduction of GEG is a pivotal moment for the gaming sector in the UAE. Our focus is on creating a vibrant community where businesses, developers, and enthusiasts can connect, innovate, and grow together.” said Kishan Palija, Chairman of the GEG. “This organization will be instrumental in providing the necessary support and resources to help our industry flourish."

Wadih Al Sayah, Vice Chairman of the GEG, “By offering a unified voice for gaming professionals and ensuring access to crucial funding and resources, we aim to empower both established and new players in the market. Furthermore, our collaboration with educational institutions will help cultivate the next generation of talent, driving sustained growth and innovation."

Saeed Sharaf, GEG board member, “By bringing together key stakeholders and fostering collaboration, we aim to unlock the sector's potential and position the UAE as a recognized leader in the global gaming and esports landscape."

About GEG:

Dubai Gaming and Esports Group is an initiative established with the support of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce whose mission is to foster the growth and development of the gaming and esports industry. GEG provides insights and recommendations to the government, informed by current market trends, to facilitate informed decision-making.

Contact:

info@geg.ae

Website:

https://geg.ae/