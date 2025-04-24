Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has launched a digital awareness campaign titled “Your Daughter is Your Biggest Investment in Life” highlighting the importance of providing psychological and emotional support to girls from an early age and creating a safe, nurturing family environment that fosters confidence and personal growth.

Launched as part of DFWAC’s mission to protect and empower women and girls, the campaign focused on empowering girls through mindful family upbringing that meets their psychological and social needs. It also sought to nurture confidence, independence, and resilience, equipping girls to navigate the challenges of life.

This campaign aimed to shift perspectives among parents, educators, and the wider community, emphasizing that raising a girl is a significant, long-term investment with positive returns for families and society. It promoted nurturing environments for girls through key principles like support over criticism, open communication instead of strict orders, leading by example, and offering thoughtful guidance.

The campaign called for a balance between protection and empowerment, promoting girls' self-awareness and a strong sense of entitlement while shielding them from comparisons or societal expectations that could negatively impact their self-esteem.

The campaign featured a series of illustrated messages that addressed the growing needs of children and girls at different stages of their lives, beginning with early childhood, progressing through adolescence, and continuing into adulthood. It also outlined how to manage negative emotions, the importance of self-regulation, and the need to develop a strong moral compass and boost decision-making skills, which are essential tools for personal growth and maturity.

The campaign emphasized that the psychological support girls receive early in life, be it through verbal encouragement, inclusive environments, or trust, is fundamental to their emotional resilience. This inner strength has a lasting impact on their educational and professional decisions and their ability to create healthy family dynamics. The campaign also reinforced the notion that investing in the well-being of today’s girls – who will become tomorrow’s mothers and leaders – is essential for constructing a more aware, fair, and sustainable society.

Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, stated, “We believe that girls need more than just physical care and access to education; they need relationships shielded by love, respect, and attentive listening. Through this campaign, we aiwm to raise community awareness about the importance of creating a safe, nurturing environment where girls feel accepted, confident, and supported. We want to help them make informed decisions, realize their potential, and lead stable, independent lives.”

She added: “Conscious parenting doesn’t mean control or overprotection. It means creating a home environment where a girl sees her strengths reflected back at her, learns to express her emotions, and gains the confidence to face life’s challenges. Every positive moment we invest in our daughters today is a step toward a more balanced and secure future for our entire society.”

DFWAC urged families to embrace awareness-based parenting practices and move away from outdated models of upbringing. It emphasized that true empowerment begins at home and is built on a foundation of understanding, mutual respect, and unconditional support.