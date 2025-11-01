The Center issued a new awareness booklet to enhance community understanding of the risks associated with unsafe QR codes.

The campaign contributed to spreading the culture of digital security and safe-use practices for modern technology.

DESC emphasized the need to adhere to preventive practices as the first line of defense to protect users.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) successfully concluded “Scan Smart” awareness campaign, a public cybersecurity drive launched during Cybersecurity Awareness Month to promote safe QR code practices across Dubai. The effort generated significant traction among residents, visitors, and businesses, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to creating a secure and digitally resilient society. The initiative empowered the public to recognize and avoid fraudulent QR codes which are increasingly used in digital scams, and fostered a culture of smart, conscious interaction with modern technology.

The participation took place in an interactive environment that blended awareness, education, and hands-on experiences at Khawaneej Walk in Dubai. The campaign reached and empowered more than 13,000 individuals with cybersecurity awareness, achieving a 99% engagement rate among participants. Over 30 cafés and restaurants joined as official “Smart Scan Partners,” while the campaign’s reach was further amplified through digital channels, including social media, video content, and interactive experiences.

Through interactive touchpoints, visitors learned safe scanning habits and the essential steps of smart verification before scanning, along with guidance on securely handling QR codes in daily life. In parallel, DESC launched extensive media outreach through digital channels, including short informative videos demonstrating the correct and secure ways to use QR codes. To further support businesses, DESC introduced a digital guide titled “QR Code Security Recommendations for Public-Facing Businesses in Dubai,” which provides practical instructions and best practices to help organizations and individuals safeguard their operations and strengthen customer trust.

Trusted Cyber Environment

In this regard, H.E Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive of DESC, said: “The Scan Smart campaign initiative reflects our commitment to promoting a safe digital culture in Dubai and empowering our community to confidently navigate modern technologies that safeguards the interests of individuals, businesses, and institutions alike. As part of our vision to make Dubai the safest city in cyberspace, we continue to introduce forward-thinking initiatives that strengthen cyber awareness and support secure digital transformation across all sectors and advance the goals of Dubai’s Cybersecurity Strategy toward building a safe, innovative, and resilient digital society.”

The Scan Smart campaign was launched to raise awareness about the importance of following proper practices when using QR codes, particularly in public spaces where these codes are widely used, such as in shopping malls, events, tourist sites, transportation hubs, and government services facilities. The initiative aimed to empower individuals and businesses to protect their personal and commercial data from potential digital threats by adopting safe digital practices that align with Dubai's vision of becoming the safest city in cyberspace.

Strengthening community awareness

The campaign aligns with DESC’s ongoing efforts to develop digital culture in society, and to provide individuals and entities with the with the necessary tools and knowledge that enable them to protect their data and information when dealing with modern technologies.

The initiative highlighted the risks resulting from fake QR codes that may be used in phishing operations, installing malware, or stealing banking and personal data. DESC warned that these fraudulent methods are spreading around the world, and that adhering to preventive practices is the first line of defense to protect users.

The awareness content included practical guidelines on methods to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit QR codes, such as noticing differences in paper type or size, the presence of multiple layers, or raised edges. It also emphasized the importance of verifying the code's source before scanning it, avoiding the use of any codes not bearing the organization's logo or trade name, and ensuring that any accompanying links are secure and begin exclusively with the HTTPS protocol. The campaign further urged businesses to train their employees to identify and report any suspicious codes via the ecrime.ae platform.

Supporting a safe transition in the business environment

DESC urged individuals and institutions to adhere to digital best practices when dealing with QR codes, primarily ensuring that the pages linked to the codes are secure, load quickly, are compatible with smart devices, are protected by reliable SSL/TLS certificates, and do not request any sensitive personal or financial data from users. DESC also encouraged businesses to regularly verify the security of the links they use in their digital operations to ensure the protection of their customers and maintain the reliability of the Emirate's cybersecurity environment.

Through this campaign, DESC showed its commitment to guiding commercial, tourism, and service establishments in Dubai to implement cybersecurity standards related to the use of QR codes, to ensure the protection of customer data and reduce attempts of fraud or identity theft that may be used to harm consumers or brands.

DESC emphasized in its campaign the importance of integrating QR codes into original printed materials such as menus and official signs and not using them as separate strikers that are easily tampered with. It also stressed the need to ensure that QR codes link only to official and trusted websites, and to avoid using shortened links or those belonging to third parties. Furthermore, it emphasized the necessity of transparency in dealing with the public by displaying the company logo or name alongside each code to guarantee credibility.

Through strategic initiatives like ‘Scan Smart’, DESC continues to drive innovation, awareness, and community resilience, ensuring every individual becomes a confident and informed first line of defense in the digital world, all in line with Dubai’s vision of creating a safer cyberspace.

Please click on the following link for the Video: https://we.tl/t-XYvCAcGZPe