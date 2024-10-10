Dubai SME to promote Emirati startups and innovative businesses at Expand North Star

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism’s participation in the major shows aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further improve the ease of doing business in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) will once again bring a strong presence to two major shows this month in Dubai - GITEX Global 2024 (14-18 October) and Expand North Star (13-16 October) - highlighting the innovation in the services it offers to enhance ease of doing business, and the innovative companies that are setting up in Dubai and using the city as a launchpad for global growth. DET’s participation in the events is aligned with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure.

At GITEX Global, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), part of DET, will introduce cutting-edge solutions designed to streamline the investor journey to further improve the ease of doing business in Dubai, a key driver in attracting foreign direct investment and top talent.

These initiatives will further strengthen the emirate’s global status as a leading destination for innovation and investment. As part of its participation, DBLC will also honour various partners who have contributed to the success of its initiatives over the past year.

Meanwhile, across the city in Dubai Harbour, the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), another entity within DET, will showcase the businesses and services of five of its members, including Transcend Technologies, Jadwelny Portal, Sadeem Energy, Elmadrasah.com and Insurina, as well as its incubation partner Intelak. The participating Dubai SME members represent several sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI) in tourism, energy IoT, EdTech, insurance marketplace and cybersecurity.

The Hamdan Innovation Incubator (Hi2), an initiative by Dubai SME, will also be sponsoring the Emaratipreneur Expo 2024, which will focus on promoting Emirati startups and innovative businesses. It will include two panel discussions, a competition as well as an awards ceremony for SMEs. Through the sponsorship, Hi2 will allocate 50 pods for young Emiratis with advanced business ideas, focusing on projects with active Emirati partners at various development stages, from prototypes to those ready to enter the market.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Director of Ease of Doing Business at the Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), said: “In line with the aspirations of our visionary leadership, DBLC’s participation at GITEX Global 2024 exemplifies our commitment to fostering innovation and accelerating the core goals of the D33 Agenda to increase economic productivity through digital adoption in various sectors. The department will unveil initiatives that will focus on simplifying the investor journey and creating a more efficient environment for both local and international enterprises to grow and succeed. This fits into our broader strategy of positioning Dubai as a global leader in digital innovation and investment.”

Saeed Matar Mohammed AlMarri, Deputy of CEO, Dubai SME, said: “At Expand North Star, Dubai SME is excited to present a lineup of dynamic Emirati startups that are set to reshape industries, from AI to cybersecurity, demonstrating our commitment to innovation and the D33 Agenda. These entrepreneurs represent the future of Dubai’s economy, and our goal, guided by the city’s visionary leadership, is to integrate their talents into a vibrant business ecosystem. Through Hi2’s sponsorship of the Emaratipreneur Expo, we are also empowering startups to innovate and compete on a global scale, ensuring that the next generation of Dubai entrepreneurs leads the way in driving our economic growth.”

GITEX Global 2024, marking its 44th edition, is the world's premier tech exhibition, serving as a leading hub for tech creators, investors and enthusiasts for more than four decades. This year's edition will offer more than 44 exhibition halls, where attendees can explore cutting-edge innovations from leading tech giants and startups in areas such as AI, cybersecurity, mobility and sustainable technology.

Expand North Star is the world's largest event for startups and investors, bringing together founders, venture capitalists, ecosystem enablers, and tech leaders from around the world to secure business deals, attract investments, expand their networks, and share valuable knowledge.

DET will be at the following stands:

GITEX Global - Dubai World Trade Centre - Stand No- H17-B30, H16-B10, Hall 17

Expand North Star - Dubai harbour - H8-B150, Hall 8

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC)

Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), was established to strengthen the emirate’s position as a global commercial hub and create an environment for attracting increased investment in various sectors, aligned with international best practices. With a key focus on enhancing the ease of doing business in the emirate and growing Dubai’s global standing, DBLC streamlines licensing procedures for business and economic establishments, reduces business costs, improves the business registration cycle and fosters the growth of startups.

DBLC will be the sole authority responsible for monitoring compliance with procedures, measures and controls related to the investor journey and regulating economic activities in the emirate. To fulfil its mandate, the Corporation is authorised to develop comprehensive plans, policies and strategic frameworks for economic activities, procedures for registering and licensing economic establishments; and develop policies for licensing professional businesses in line with legislations, streamlining licensing procedures for economic establishments in Dubai and registering them in the commercial registry.

DBLC also manages the Dubai Unified Licence (DUL) in cooperation with the free zones in Dubai. DUL is a unique commercial identity for economic establishments to further improve the ease of doing business in the emirate.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME)

Dubai SME, a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), was created as a resource for support, information and outreach for the growing small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. Dubai SME aims to drive the growth of Emirati entrepreneurship and SME businesses, support members throughout their entrepreneurial journey, enable SMEs to increase their contribution to Dubai’s economy and promote innovation and leadership across all segments of the sector.

Inspired by the visionary leadership of Dubai, and in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, Dubai SME prioritises the integration of entrepreneurs and national talents into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a focus on fostering a new generation of innovative and ambitious young Emirati talents. This strategy is pivotal to establishing a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem characterised by its ability to develop home-grown businesses and subsequently encourage and support them in their efforts to evolve into leading companies on the global stage. Dubai SME is committed to providing UAE Nationals comprehensive support, helping them establish their business from start to finish - from planning their finances to simplifying official procedures and registration.

