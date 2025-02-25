Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Amadeus, a global leader in travel technology, to facilitate a city-wide ecosystem for the rapid prototyping of travel tech solutions, and further enhance Dubai’s capabilities as a leading hub for travel innovation. Building on their well-established collaborative relationship, the two entities will focus on advancing travel technology, enhancing visitor experiences, and strengthening Dubai’s tourism ecosystem, creating a platform to build on the record 18.72 million international overnight visitors that came to the city in 2024.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of DET, and Maher Koubaa, EVP Travel Unit and MD EMEA, Amadeus, and is poised to contribute to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure.

DET and Amadeus currently cooperate across multiple areas including Strategic Travel Data and Analytics, Programmatic Travel Advertising, and B2B Travel Marketing, and the MoU establishes a framework for expanding this collaboration. It also paves the way for Amadeus to set up a Centre of Excellence in Dubai to promote initiatives in key areas such as enhancement of the traveller journey experience, with a focus on leveraging biometrics, airport experience optimisation, access management, touchless payments, and air capacity development. Furthermore, it will support local and global start-ups and enhance travel intelligence reporting for hospitality and destinations.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), comments: "This partnership with Amadeus marks a transformative step in our journey to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a multifaceted innovation hub and reflects our shared commitment to driving digital transformation across the travel ecosystem. It is also a testament to the continuous support extended by our visionary leadership to pursue unique initiatives that will advance our Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 goals, and the city’s ability to provide a platform for the rapid prototyping of new technologies. Dubai’s business-friendly environment, world-class infrastructure, and strategic location make it the ideal destination for the development of cutting-edge travel solutions, further increasing its attractiveness as a business and tourism hub among multinational corporations and investors. By integrating Amadeus’ expertise with Dubai’s robust tourism framework, we will also create new opportunities for businesses and startups in Dubai, driving economic diversification and sustainable growth.”

“We are very excited to be working with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and, as a strategic ally, support its mission to create a prosperous future for Dubai in line with its D33 Agenda. Amadeus’ cutting-edge technology will enable the city to offer more personalised experiences, integrating innovative solutions that contribute to its growth and set new benchmarks for excellence. This collaboration underscores our shared vision and commitment to fostering a prosperous future for Dubai and beyond", says Maher Koubaa, Amadeus’ Executive Vice President Travel Unit and Managing Director EMEA, Amadeus.

The partnership comes at a pivotal time for the global tourism industry, which is increasingly reliant on technology to cope with shifting traveller expectations and streamline operations. It also complements Dubai’s focus on boosting R&D across key sectors, which is being driven by partnerships across the public and private sectors, and aligns with the goals of the D33 Agenda, to leverage innovation to drive economic growth.

Amadeus drives digital transformation across the travel ecosystem, enabling airlines, hotels, travel agencies, and airports to enhance traveler experiences. Its technology connects the entire travel value chain, offering data-driven tools for booking, distribution, analytics, and efficiency, while continuously pushing innovation to evolve the industry.

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About Amadeus

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.

Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking, centered around the traveler. Our open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem. From startups to big industry players and governments too. Together, redesigning the travel of tomorrow.

We are working to make travel a force for social and environmental good. A collective responsibility to protect and improve the people and places we visit, ensuring travel continues to make a positive contribution to our world.

We apply innovation to meet new needs, to solve real challenges. Our truly diverse global workforce, made up of 150 nationalities, is passionate about travel and technology.

We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. We have also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last 13 years.

