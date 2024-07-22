Dubai – As part of maintaining a fruitful and distinguished relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Indonesia, Dubai Customs received a high-level Indonesian delegation headed by H.E. Hussein Bajis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, and group of Indonesian Customs Officials.

With the participation of Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, the meeting discussed enhancing cooperation towards supporting aspects of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and boost bilateral trade. Additionally, the visiting delegation went to Jebel Ali & Tecom Customs Inspection Center and Dubai International Airport for looking at the pioneered experience in customs work in facilitating trade operations and seamless procedures to ensure a streamlined movement of passengers, by using advanced inspection devices. During the visit, Dubai Customs showcased its innovative digital services and AI-based technologies.

H.E. Dr. Abdullah Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs affirmed the strong relations between the UAE and Indonesia, which have productively reflected on the bilateral trade exchanges and expanding trade and investment horizons between the two sides, because of the principles of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which came into effect in September 2023 calling for a new phase of growth and prosperity.

His Excellency Director General of Dubai Customs said that Dubai Customs strives to mark its customs administration globally by implementing worldwide best practices to support legitimate trade and border protection. This is achieved by continuously developing customs services and procedures that serve to enhance trade facilitation and support tourism and travel as per the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which was directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Busenad also added that “Dubai Customs is keen to present and exchange customs experience to relevant authorities in friendly countries for shared benefits of accumulated experience in streamlining customs procedures and increasing trade value by adopting latest digital programs that enable customers to complete their transactions at any time and anywhere around the clock.”

The visiting delegation was received by Juma Al Ghaith, Chief Executive of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Customs, and number of Executive Directors and Customs Departments Managers in Dubai Customs.

During the field visit, the delegation commended the cutting-edge technologies provided at Jebel Ali aimed at enhancing the containers’ flow. They also learned about the world's first advanced X-Ray Scanners for inspecting heavy and light vehicles and large equipment, increasing the customs center's ability to multiply inspections by reducing inspection time from approximately 6 hours manually to just 5 minutes. Thus, speed up procedures, support the streamlining of business and trade, and enhance the status of Jebel Ali Port, as the largest in the Middle East and one of the most important seaports globally.

While in Dubai International Airport, the delegation praised Dubai Customs efforts in streamlining passenger procedures and the digital services that are provided to them, including the “Smart I-Declare” Application. This digital app offers customers and passengers the privilege to declare goods and cash flow from home country and before reaching the inspection points at destination country.

Concluding the inspection tour, the Indonesian delegation expressed their gratitude to Dubai Customs for its efforts and role in facilitating trade and interest to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia. The visiting delegation emphasized their keenness to benefit from Dubai Customs experience towards developing its customs services, contributing to the development of customs work globally and encouraging shared knowledge and exchange of information.