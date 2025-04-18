Dubai Investments, the leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has announced the distribution of 18% cash dividends amounting to AED765.36 million ($208.3 million) for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.

The proposal was approved by shareholders during the company’s 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held yesterday (April 16).

The group had reported a net profit before tax of AED1.3 billion for FY 2024, marking a 21% increase over the previous year, said the company in a statement.

This performance reflects Dubai Investments’ continued focus on delivering value to shareholders through strategic growth and operational excellence.

In line with regulatory best practices and a commitment to robust governance, the AGM also witnessed the approval of a new dividend distribution policy, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

