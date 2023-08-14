Spreading the culture of innovation has been a key priority for Dubai Customs whose employees are always encouraged to think out of the box and share their innovative ideas via a myriad of available channels. In fact, since the launch of government suggestion systems, DC staff have generated and contributed 54,318 ideas up to end of June 2023.

Hussein Al-Fardan, Director of the Innovation Center at Dubai Customs, said: “Dubai Customs is keen to foster a work environment that is conducive to innovation, where team members can sit together to brainstorm fresh development ideas and think of new ways or suggestions to ameliorate our business.”

He added, “DC also focuses on benchmarking and transferring our experience in developing new innovations to all government and private organizations both locally and internationally to help advance their own innovation systems. This is part of our commitment to serving the community and cross-border trade and economy by providing platforms for developing creative ideas that can translate into value-added innovations and projects.”

Dubai Customs has been actively engaged on the global innovation landscape as well, winning countless innovation awards and recognitions from the likes of Ideas UK, Ideas America, Ideas Arabia and other prominent organizations.

Last year, the authority received many delegations from various agencies to introduce them to Customs' innovation development approach and experience in developing and implementing innovative ideas, namely a delegation from the Ministry of Finance in the State of Kuwait and another delegation from the State of Somalia. They were briefed on the efforts undertaken by to drive ideas generation and sustain innovations.

