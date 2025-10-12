Dubai – In a pioneering move that strengthens the institutional digital transformation journey in Dubai, Dubai Customs announced the launch of its comprehensive 2030 artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. The strategy aims to integrate AI technologies across all levels of customs work and transform systems and services into a fully digital ecosystem that enhances performance and delivers a proactive and efficient experience for stakeholders, moving toward leadership in smart customs operations based on advanced technologies.

Standards of leadership and excellence

Juma Al Ghaith, Executive Director of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Customs, confirmed that the 2030 strategy represents a fundamental pillar in setting new standards of leadership and excellence in the quality of customs and government services. He said: "We are not simply introducing AI into our systems; we are re-engineering the systems to be AI-driven. This plan represents a strategic transformation toward a fully integrated digital model based on AI technologies that respond autonomously to challenges and opportunities. We have moved beyond service development and have begun redefining the entire way we work. We have an ambitious vision aligned with the Dubai AI Strategy. Today, we are working with a future-focused mindset and tools, reflecting Dubai’s approach to becoming the world’s smartest city."

Five key pillars

Dubai Customs’ 2030 AI strategy is built on five main pillars aimed at developing and enhancing customs systems and procedures, as well as achieving excellence and leadership in government services. The strategy also seeks to contribute to achieving Dubai’s economic agenda targets by generating new economic value from digital transformation toward the new economy, accelerating trade processes, and facilitating commerce. This aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as the capital of the digital economy, a key player in the global digital ecosystem, and a strategic hub for trade.

The new strategy’s pillars include:

Enhanced customer experience through AI-powered solutions that provide seamless and efficient services across all service channels and programs.

through AI-powered solutions that provide seamless and efficient services across all service channels and programs. AI-enabled digital capabilities to build digital infrastructure and advanced AI capabilities that support next-generation customs operations and improve decision-making processes.

to build digital infrastructure and advanced AI capabilities that support next-generation customs operations and improve decision-making processes. Decision-making and risk management leveraging AI to enhance risk assessment, predictive capabilities, and strategic decision-making, thereby improving operational efficiency.

leveraging AI to enhance risk assessment, predictive capabilities, and strategic decision-making, thereby improving operational efficiency. Resource optimization through intelligent AI-driven systems for resource management, maximizing operational efficiency and economic value across all customs departments.

through intelligent AI-driven systems for resource management, maximizing operational efficiency and economic value across all customs departments. Fostering an AI innovation culture by providing an environment that encourages continuous learning, innovation, and adoption of the latest AI technologies across the entire department.

Main areas

The strategy encompasses six main areas, supported by 32 innovative initiatives, with results measured through 24 key performance indicators. These areas are: