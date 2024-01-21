Dubai – Dubai Customs reinforces transparency and efficiency with the release of 13 customs policy announcements in 2023. These updates inform stakeholders about the latest customs procedures, covering economic agreements, anti-dumping measures, and trade restrictions on specific goods.

“Dubai Customs is committed to keeping stakeholders informed about latest updates in customs procedures and policies through regular announcements on our official websites,” said Ahmed Al Khuroosi, Director of Tariff and Origin Department.

"Our Customs authority is dedicated to providing stakeholders with essential information for seamless business operations and transactions," explained Al Khurousi.

“Customs announcements support informed decision-making, ensuring efficient goods delivery and promoting trade flows for sustainable economic development in the UAE,” he added

The 2023 announcements cover new updates in digital services, goods classification procedures, and economic partnership agreements. The department continues releasing new policy updates to meet evolving requirements and streamline trading operations.

Customers and stakeholders are urged to visit the Dubai Customs website for the latest announcements, which reflect the department's commitment to supporting the business community with up-to-date information.

Dubai Customs plays a pivotal role in facilitating trade and ensuring smooth goods movement. Committed to ongoing transparent and efficient communication, Dubai Customs spares no effort to provide its stakeholders with essential information for their seamless business operations.