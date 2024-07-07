Dubai – Dubai Customs welcomed a high-level delegation from Dubai Chambers, where they discussed ways to collaborate towards achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda. This agenda, directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, seeks to double Dubai's economic size in the next decade and establish it among the top three global economic cities by creating an ideal investment environment that strengthens Dubai's economic stability.

The delegation was received by H.E. Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, along with Jumaa Al Ghaith, Advisor to the Director General, and the executive directors and department heads of the organization. Leading the Dubai Chambers delegation was His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, accompanied by several chamber officials.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strategic priorities of Dubai Chambers, focusing on enhancing the business environment to stimulate growth in Dubai, attracting global companies and investments, supporting local businesses in expanding into promising international markets, and developing Dubai's digital economy. They also discussed the ambitious plans of the three chambers under Dubai Chambers' umbrella, which include Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

Additionally, the discussion covered joint initiatives between Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers to develop new services, reinforce Dubai's regional and global economic and trade standing, and support the city's ease of doing business ranking. These efforts aim to empower the new generation of Dubai traders across various key sectors and support their global business expansion in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda.

H.E. Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, expressed his satisfaction with the meeting with the Dubai Chambers delegation. He emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts to enhance sustainable economic development following the directives of the Dubai government to boost foreign investment in economic activities, facilitate trade processes to increase Dubai's non-oil foreign trade value, and fully utilize the emirate's strategic position in global trade with its leading customs and logistics services. He affirmed Dubai Customs' dedication to strengthening cooperation with strategic partners, local entities, and the business and trade sectors to solidify Dubai's advanced position in global competitiveness indices.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, highlighted the strong and successful partnership with Dubai Customs, which is essential for the growth and development of services provided to the business sectors. He commended this partnership's role in enhancing the business-friendly environment in the emirate and cementing its reputation as a global economic capital and a major trade hub. He confirmed Dubai Chambers' commitment to enhancing efforts to achieve its strategic priorities, which are aligned with Dubai's strategic plans and economic agenda.