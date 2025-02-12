Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched the International Art Fairs Grant, a new initiative that will offer financial support to Dubai-based galleries at art fairs abroad. This initiative, which falls under the Dubai Cultural Grant, aligns with Dubai Culture’s commitment to empower Emirati artists, enabling them to showcase their creative work to a broader audience and elevate their presence on the global art scene. Ultimately, this effort contributes to strengthening the cultural and creative industries and positioning Dubai as a global hub for the creative economy.

Managed by Art Dubai Group, the initiative underscores the government’s commitment to positioning its vibrant art scene on the global stage, providing local artists with exposure and access to new opportunities.

Dubai Culture’s investment in the city’s arts ecosystem through this grant will further emphasise Dubai’s position as the region’s capital for art. The grant aims to increase international support for emerging and established UAE-based and Emirati artists, while also creating incentives for galleries and artists to establish a permanent presence in Dubai. Developing the city’s creative economy through such an initiative will see positive economic impact felt through complementary sectors, thereby creating a sustainable cultural framework for the creative community in Dubai.

Galleries that have a full-time presence in Dubai, represent either Emirati artists or artists who have been based in the UAE for at least 3 years, and have a programme that is shown in Dubai outside the gallery space either through reputable institutions or art fairs, are eligible to apply. Eligible galleries can apply for the grant to support up to 50% of the booth for an international art fair, as determined by Dubai Culture, subject to the percentage of the booth dedicated to Emirati artists or artists who have been residents in Dubai for a minimum of 3 years.

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, affirmed the importance of the International Art Fairs Grant and its role in bolstering Dubai’s local art sector, saying: “Dubai’s position as a global art hub is largely attributed to its thriving art scene, which is centred around the city’s art galleries. It is home to a unique artists' heritage, and through this grant, we hope to elevate the profiles of our celebrated galleries and artists on an international platform while contributing to the global discourse on contemporary art, highlighting Dubai’s dynamic cultural voice. The further participation in renowned art fairs worldwide will create new opportunities for cultural exchange, collaboration, and promote Dubai as a leading centre for artistic excellence.”

William Lawrie from Lawrie Shabibi gallery that represents some of the country’s leading artists said: “This grant is a significant step forward for Dubai’s art community and demonstrates a strong commitment to nurturing and promoting local talent on an international stage. By helping galleries like ours participate in leading art fairs, Dubai Culture is enabling us to expand our reach, showcase our artists globally, and contribute to the dynamic and ever-evolving cultural landscape of Dubai.”

The initiative reflects a collaborative effort to support the local art community, ensuring that Dubai continues to be a pivotal player in the global art landscape. The grant not only provides financial assistance but also encourages the growth and development of the arts sector, fostering a vibrant and innovative environment for creativity in Dubai.

For more information on the grant and how to apply, please visit Art Dubai’s official website at www.artdubai.ae/grant or contact Art Dubai team via pietro@artdubai.ae

About Dubai Culture & Arts Authority

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is committed to enriching Dubai’s cultural scene based on the UAE’s heritage, and is building bridges of constructive dialogue between various cultures to enhance Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Dubai Culture is keen on reviving and preserving the emirate's historical heritage and developing the regulatory frameworks for the cultural and creative sector in line with its strategic roadmap 2020 – 2025.

The Authority also seeks to empower the enablers that support talent and stimulate active public participation by investing in the various assets under its remit, including the management of five heritage sites, five museums, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, 17 archaeological sites and nine Dubai Public Library branches, all of which help contribute to creating an economic system that invigorates the cultural and creative industries. The Authority also offers 8 services and 26 sub-services.

For more information, please visit the Authority's website www.dubaiculture.gov.ae

About Art Dubai Group

https://www.artdubai.ae/about-art-dubai-group/

Art Dubai Group is a public-private partnership with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) founded in 2007, and has grown to become the most experienced cultural programming company in the Gulf. Comprising more than 30 initiatives, including the region’s leading art and design fairs and festivals, it is a provider of industry expertise to the business and government sectors, alongside year-round commissioning and professional development programmes.

Working closely with government and business, Art Dubai Group develops and delivers ambitious strategic projects to support the long-term growth of the UAE’s cultural sector. Operating for over 20 years, their programmes include partnerships with Dubai Culture on initiatives such as Dubai Collection – the first institutional art collection for the city of Dubai, and Dubai Public Art – a multi-year, city-wide public realm commissioning programme for Emirati and UAE-based artists. They also include the most extensive cultural education programmes in UAE schools, developed in partnership with A.R.M. Holding, and Campus Art Dubai, which supports the next generation of cultural leaders through professional development, training and mentoring. Art Dubai Fair is one of the cornerstone programmes that comes under the Art Dubai Group.

The group’s flagship initiatives include Art Dubai – the most significant global art gathering in the Middle East; Downtown Design – the region’s leading design fair with a focus on high quality and original design; Dubai Design Week – the region’s largest design festival; Prototypes for Humanity, the world’s largest and most diverse assembly of academics addressing social and environmental challenges; and Editions – the Middle East’s first limited edition art and design fair.