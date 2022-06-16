Launching a commute route connecting Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street and Al Marabea’ Street.

Connecting Al Quoz Buses with Al Safa Metro Station.

Determining the external identity at the entrances to the area and commencing implementation plans.

Dubai, UAE: As part of the implementation of the Al Quoz Creative Zone development project’s second phase, which was approved last year by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council, in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), the Authority finalised the route of the area and gave a distinctive identity to its buses as part of the infrastructure development projects for the Al Quoz Creative Zone.

Marwan Ali Naqi, Director of the Strategy & Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Culture and Project Manager of Al Quoz Creative Zone, affirmed that the project aims to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the emirate the global capital of the creative economy and provide an appropriate and stimulating environment for talents. By integrating creativity and investment opportunities with distinctive returns, talents are granted access to added economic value for their creative input. The project also falls within the infrastructure priorities to ensure flexible mobility within Al Quoz Creative Zone, which is included in the project’s implementation plan that aims to establish an integrated creative system to would meet the requirements of cultural and creative talents and entrepreneurs towards making the zone a regional and global hub that embraces talents to live and work.

Naqi added: “Dubai Culture appreciates its strategic partnership with the RTA, which played a pivotal role in the implementation of this project. This step constitutes a vital tributary to the Al Quoz area and a new addition to the features of its thriving creative scene by allocating a distinctive identity and adding an aesthetic touch to it.”

Hussain Al Banna, Executive Director of Traffic, Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA and Deputy Head of the Executive Team and Head of the Infrastructure Development Team of Al Quoz Creative Zone, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of the dedicated bus lane at Al Quoz Creative Zone in collaboration with Dubai Culture. The new bus service connects Al Safa Metro Station with Al Quoz Creative Zone. The launch of the new lane, which is part of phase two of the project, proves RTA’s commitment to realising the directives of leaders to rank Dubai as a top metropolis in all respects, including culture and innovation. The initiative is part of a package to improve the infrastructure of projects and integrate them with the transport network and soft mobility modes at Al Quoz. It includes the provision of cycling tracks, individual mobility means, a pedestrian-friendly environment, a gorgeous pedestrian bridge and a redefined external identity at the entrances to the district.”

Al Banna added: “RTA has completed the new visual identity branding for buses serving Al Quoz Creative Zone to match its creative nature. The launch of the new service will facilitate the arrival of visitors to all destinations in the district, and connect with Al Safa Metro Station, thus supporting the use of RTA’s public transport. The service frequency is 12 minutes, and the route passing through Al Quoz Creative Zone extends 6 km between three main roads: Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Road, and Marabea' Street.”

In April 2021, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum formed a higher committee for the project that included members of the government entities that will be participating in the implementation of the project, namely RTA, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Culture, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and wasl Asset Management Group. Recently, Dubai Police, Digital Dubai Authority and the Government of Dubai Media Office were added to the committee.

