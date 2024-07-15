Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Khalifa University of Science and Technology aimed at enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise and best practices in areas related to archaeological excavations in Dubai. This agreement also facilitates the use of advanced technologies in the Saruq Al Hadid and Al Ashoosh site to further bolster studies and research in the findings of both sites.

The MoU stipulates support for ongoing excavation works through the use of remote sensing satellite technology and advanced geophysical survey techniques developed by Khalifa University scientists and researchers to uncover any buried structures, tombs, or remains at the Saruq al-Hadid and Al Ashoosh archaeological sites. Advanced processing techniques for discoveries will be applied, enabling researchers to create three-dimensional models of features and place them within their archaeological and environmental contexts.

On the sidelines of the MoU signing, Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, met with the university delegation, which included Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President at Khalifa University of Science and Technology; Dr Fahd Al Maskari, Director of the Executive Vice President's Office; and Associate Professor Dr Khaled Al Awadi. The meeting, held at the authority's headquarters and attended by Muna Faisal Algurg, CEO of the Culture and Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture, and Engineer Bader Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the Antiquities Department at the Authority, discussed ways to enhance long-term cooperation between the two parties in the fields of scientific research and the use of modern technologies in archaeology.

Muna Faisal Algurg affirmed the importance of building bridges with national academic and research institutions and enhancing cooperation with them in all fields related to archaeology, saying: “The archaeological sites in Dubai are a rich source of knowledge, especially for researchers looking to understand the relationship between Dubai and other civilizations. The surveying and excavation works in these sites have documented many unique findings, which are a significant resource for studies and research related to Dubai's ancient history and antiquities.”

Algurg highlighted that the MoU represents an important step in highlighting the significance of archaeological sites in Dubai, adding: “Partnering with a prestigious academic intuition such as the Khalifa University further enhances the efforts put forward to uncover the rich history of the Saruq Al Hadid and Al Ashoosh sites. The utilizations of advanced technologies allows further excavation works to be conducted on both sites, contributing to additional scientific research, which aligns with the Authority's commitments to establishing Dubai's position on the global heritage map.”

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi commented: “We are delighted to collaborate with Dubai Culture to expand scientific exploration and research of ancient archaeological knowledge in the UAE. Researchers from our Earth Sciences Department continue to automate processes and set a benchmark for national and regional remote sensing capabilities, significantly impacting the future of archaeological studies. By combining our expertise in intelligent systems, machine learning, and remote sensing with Dubai Culture's deep understanding of the areas related to archaeological excavations, especially, Saruq Al-Hadid and Al Ashoosh sites, we aim to contribute to the preservation and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage”.

