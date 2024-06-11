17 students from DCT’s culinary arts programme were winners at the Middle East’s biggest culinary competition

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) and its culinary arts students have celebrated winning three major awards and 19 medals at the 27th Emirates International Salon Culinaire. The event, which took place from 20-22 May alongside the Expo Culinaire at Expo Centre Sharjah, is the biggest culinary competition in the Middle East, and endorsed by the World Association of Chefs Societies.

Led by DCT’s master instructors – chefs Christian Biesbrouk, Gerhard Grandano, and Sally Handoko – the student team took home seven gold medals, four silver, eight bronze and two merits in the competition, as well as three of the biggest prizes on offer. Saudi national Ethar Showlag, who has lived in Dubai for the last 13 years, was named the ‘Best Young Chef of the Year 2024’, while her colleague, Indian national Nashita Nazar, claimed the ‘Best Student Chef 2024’ prize. Alongside Ethar and Nasihta’s accolades, DCT itself was also recognised with the ‘Best Effort by a Culinary School’ award for 2024. (See end of release for full list of awards and recognition.)

An annual three-day B2B event featuring a trade exhibition for the foodservice industry, the Emirates Salon Culinaire is the largest single entry chef competition in the world, and a unique HoReCa (hotel/restaurant/catering) education platform for accredited schools and institutions in the Middle East. It is made up of a series of practical and display-based culinary competitions, entry to which is open to professional chefs, pastry chefs, cooks and bakers. Some of the competitions are designed for entry by a single competitor, others are designed as team events.

Part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), DCT provides a dynamic and forward-thinking education platform that equips students with practical skills via vocational-based certificate and diploma courses in the culinary arts, tourism, hospitality, and events. Showcasing the value of vocational education, DCT also ensures a steady stream of talented and highly-trained professionals for the city’s tourism workforce, an objective aligning with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure, and the best city to visit, live and work in.

Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager of Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), said: “With Dubai College of Tourism committed to contribute towards the success of the D33 Agenda, under the guidance of our visionary leadership, the achievements by our culinary arts students is a proud milestone for the college and highlights the dedication and skill of our students and faculty. We remain steadfast in our mission to inspire and train our students to become leaders in their respective fields, and by providing an avenue for high school and college graduates to pursue certificate and diploma courses tailored for the tourism industry, we aim to significantly impact the development of the city’s tourism sector, nurturing the next-generation tourism workforce. Our focus on culinary skills is exemplified through our specially designed culinary apprenticeship programme, which aims to provide a new source of recruiting and qualifying talent for the culinary industry. We are confident that our gifted students will continue to excel and contribute to the vibrant culinary landscape of our city and the wider hospitality sector.”

DCT is playing a pivotal role in the growth of Dubai’s award-winning gastronomy sector. A comprehensive world-class curriculum, combined with affordable fees and transparent application processes, positions the DCT as the top vocational education provider in the region.

Awards and recognition

Nashita Nazar - Award for Best Student Chef

Ethar Showlag - Award for Best Young Chef

Dubai College of Tourism - Award for Best effort by a Culinary School 2024

Gold medals

Youmna Khan - US Beef - Practical Cookery by USMEF

Yasmine Hatem - US Chicken - Practical Cookery by USAPEEC

Hibat Ullah Nahvi - Sweet Creations Static by Potatoes USA

Nashita Nazar - Plant Based Practical Cookery Appetizer & Main Course - Student Culinary Challenge

Ethar Showlag - Savory Potato Creations Practical Cookery by Potatoes USA

Ethar Showlag - Dressed Chicken & Dressed Fish Practical Butchery

Ruba Fraij - Sweet Creations Static by Potatoes USA

Silver medals

James Jeremiah Marquez - US Beef - Practical Cookery by USMEF

Ethar Showlag - Emirati Cuisine - Practical Cookery

Nichol Quina - US Chicken - Practical Cookery by USAPEEC

Rachana Sabu - Soup & Sandwich Practical Cookery Student Culinary Challenge

Bronze medals

Sakina Mohammed - Sweet Tart Creations by HUG

Roshni Kikla - Sweet Tart Creations by HUG

Ruqaiya Ali - Sweet Creations Static By Potatoes USA

Nashita Nazar - Soup & Sandwich Practical Cookery Student Culinary Challenge

Riyad Talal - Fish & Seafood - Practical Cookery

Ali Al Qassimi - Fish & Seafood - Practical Cookery

Elaf Showlag - Fish & Seafood - Practical Cookery

Rachana Sabu - Plant Based Practical Cookery Appetizer & Main Course - Student Culinary Challenge

Merits

Jameela Abbas Dalal - Four Plates of Dessert by Arla Pro

Mariam Naeem - Four Plates of Dessert by Arla Pro

