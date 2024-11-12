Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Thai Chamber of Commerce to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations. The agreement is aimed at expanding promising investment opportunities, particularly in the energy, digital economy, agriculture, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

The MoU encompasses the exchange of delegations and trade missions, the sharing of knowledge and expertise, and cooperation in organising exhibitions and business events in Dubai and Thailand. The agreement also seeks to enhance joint efforts in arbitration to resolve commercial disputes between companies from both markets.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Dr. Visit Limlurcha, Vice Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “We are committed to expanding our international partnerships with countries worldwide to support the growth of Dubai's trade and investment relations, enhance growth opportunities for companies in diverse markets, and consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global business hub. This MoU aligns with our commitment to developing trade and investment prospects for the local private sector in promising international markets.”

Dubai Chambers is dedicated to supporting the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the emirate’s economy over the coming decade and position Dubai among the top three cities globally. Dubai Chambers’ strategic priorities include enhancing Dubai’s favourable business environment, attracting international businesses and investments to Dubai, and driving the international expansion of Dubai Chambers’ members, as well as accelerating the growth of Dubai’s digital economy, increasing the effectiveness of advocacy, and sustaining a climate of institutional and customer excellence.

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

