Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Chambers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aramex (DFM: ARMX), a global leader in comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions. The agreement is aimed at enhancing the services available to the business community and supporting companies in their professional activities and operations.

Under the terms of the MoU, Aramex will provide special packages for companies that are members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers. The packages will offer comprehensive transportation and logistics solutions for businesses, together with a range of quality services delivered through Aramex facilities across the emirate.

Khalid Al Jarwan, Vice President of Operations and acting Vice President of Digital and Commercial Sectors at Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are committed to enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector by improving the quality and efficiency of services available to companies operating in Dubai in cooperation with partners from the public and private sectors. Dubai Chambers remains focused on sustaining institutional and customer excellence as a strategic priority to contribute effectively to the development of Dubai’s favourable business environment and enhance its attractiveness among companies and investors.”

Tarek Abuyaghi, General Manager of Aramex, said: “Having trustworthy and efficient logistics partners is crucial for businesses across various industries. As the UAE continues to evolve into a global business hub, we are delighted to join forces with Dubai Chambers to support members of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. Drawing on more than four decades of expertise of Aramex, as well as our data-driven and customer-centric approach, we will provide tailored logistics solutions that meet the unique needs of each business. The collaboration aligns with our efforts to support the UAE’s vibrant business environment and help businesses of all sizes—small, medium, and large—thrive through reliable, innovative, and efficient logistics services.”

As the engine of Dubai's economic development, Dubai Chambers plays an essential role in facilitating doing business in Dubai while providing value-added services. Dubai Chambers is dedicated to accelerating business growth, advancing the interests of Dubai’s dynamic business community, and serving as a bridge to enhance communication with key government entities.

Dubai Chambers is committed to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate's economy over the coming decade and consolidate Dubai's position as one of the top three global cities. The chambers’ strategic priorities include improving Dubai’s favourable business environment, attracting international companies and investments, and leading the global expansion of member companies, in addition to driving the growth of Dubai's digital economy, enhancing the legislative and regulatory system through effective advocacy, and sustaining a climate of institutional and customer excellence.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

About Aramex:

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to- end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives, ensuring long-term positive change and community development.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com

